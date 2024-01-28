What channel is Louisville women's basketball vs Pittsburgh on today? Time, TV, livestream

Louisville women's basketball will try for a regular-season sweep when Pitt comes to town Sunday.

The No. 16 Cardinals defeated the host Panthers, 74-44, on Jan. 11. Sydney Taylor tallied a game-high 13 points for Louisville in the victory.

Since then, Pitt lost two of its last three. The Panthers picked up their first ACC win, 56-52, against Virginia on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Cardinals won three of their last four, including an 88-60 win over Boston College on Thursday. The Cardinals are developing a stronger post presence that consists of Olivia Cochran, Nyla Harris and Elif Istanbulluoglu, who had a career-high 11 points against the Eagles.

"If somebody gets in foul trouble, the next one has to be able to step up and play some more minutes," U of L coach Jeff Walz said after Thursday's game. "Tonight, Nyla picked up a foul or two, and then I pulled her out there to start the third after she picked up her third (foul). I thought E went in there and did some really good things, and that's what we're gonna need. We're gonna need those three to be our rock in the post."

Here's how to watch Louisville take on Pitt in ACC women's basketball:

Louisville vs. Pitt women’s basketball start time

Louisville’s Nyla Harris and her teammates will look for a regular-season sweep against Pitt.

The Cardinals and Panthers tip off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

What channel is Louisville women’s basketball game vs. Pittsburgh on today?

The game will be on ACCNx, which is online only. Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Pittsburgh women's basketball on the radio

Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Cortnee Walton (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

Additionally, you can listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Pittsburgh ACC women's basketball: Channel, livestream