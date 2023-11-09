Advertisement

What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

No. 11 Louisville football is hosting Virginia at 7:30 p.m. today, as the Cardinals (8-1, 5-1 ACC) play their second game in five days.

This is U of L's second Thursday night game this season at L&N Stadium. Should the Cards win at least two of their final three games, Jeff Brohm would be the quickest in program history to win at least 10 games in a season ahead of college football coaching standouts Howard Schnellenberger (six years), John L. Smith (four years to set a program-high 11 wins), Bobby Petrino (two years) and Charlie Strong (three years).

More: Louisville football's Jeff Brohm after latest win: 'We're coaching better' since Pitt loss

Look for Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (career-high 881 rushing yards) to set the tone against a Cavaliers defense that ranks 93rd nationally and second to last in the ACC.

What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today?

Louisville-Virginia will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and the network's streaming app (ESPN/cable subscription log-in necessary). The broadcast team for Louisville-Virginia is Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Harry Lyles (sideline reporter).

Louisville vs. Virginia start time

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 9

  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST

The Louisville-Virginia matchup is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at L&N Stadium in Louisville.

Louisville vs. Virginia betting odds

  • Spread: Louisville (-20.5)

  • Over/Under: 50.5

  • Moneyline: Virginia +800 | Louisville -1400

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8

Louisville schedule 2023

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 1

*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)

Sept. 7

vs. Murray State / W 56-0

Sept. 16

vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)

Sept. 23

*vs. Boston College / W 56-28

Sept. 29

*at N.C. State / W 13-10

Oct. 7

vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20

Oct. 14

*at Pittsburgh / L 38-21

Oct. 28

*vs. Duke / W 23-0

Nov. 4

*vs. Virginia Tech / W 34-3

Nov. 9

*vs. Virginia

Nov. 18

*at Miami

Nov. 25

vs. Kentucky

Dec. 2

ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

Virginia schedule 2023

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 2

at Tennessee / L 49-13

Sept. 9

vs. James Madison / L 36-35

Sept. 15

at Maryland / L 42-14

Sept. 22

*vs. N.C. State / L 24-21

Sept. 30

*at Boston College / L 27-24

Oct. 7

vs. William & Mary / W 27-13

Oct. 21

*at North Carolina / W 31-27

Oct. 28

*at Miami / L 29-26 (OT)

Nov. 4

*vs. Georgia Tech / L 45-17

Nov. 9

*at Louisville

Nov. 18

*vs. Duke

Nov. 25

*vs. Virginia Tech

Dec. 2

ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Virginia channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info