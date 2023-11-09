What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds

No. 11 Louisville football is hosting Virginia at 7:30 p.m. today, as the Cardinals (8-1, 5-1 ACC) play their second game in five days.

This is U of L's second Thursday night game this season at L&N Stadium. Should the Cards win at least two of their final three games, Jeff Brohm would be the quickest in program history to win at least 10 games in a season ahead of college football coaching standouts Howard Schnellenberger (six years), John L. Smith (four years to set a program-high 11 wins), Bobby Petrino (two years) and Charlie Strong (three years).

Look for Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (career-high 881 rushing yards) to set the tone against a Cavaliers defense that ranks 93rd nationally and second to last in the ACC.

What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today?

Louisville-Virginia will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and the network's streaming app (ESPN/cable subscription log-in necessary). The broadcast team for Louisville-Virginia is Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Harry Lyles (sideline reporter).

Louisville vs. Virginia start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9

Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST

The Louisville-Virginia matchup is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at L&N Stadium in Louisville.

Louisville vs. Virginia betting odds

Spread: Louisville (-20.5)

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Virginia +800 | Louisville -1400

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8

Louisville schedule 2023

Virginia schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 2 at Tennessee / L 49-13 Sept. 9 vs. James Madison / L 36-35 Sept. 15 at Maryland / L 42-14 Sept. 22 *vs. N.C. State / L 24-21 Sept. 30 *at Boston College / L 27-24 Oct. 7 vs. William & Mary / W 27-13 Oct. 21 *at North Carolina / W 31-27 Oct. 28 *at Miami / L 29-26 (OT) Nov. 4 *vs. Georgia Tech / L 45-17 Nov. 9 *at Louisville Nov. 18 *vs. Duke Nov. 25 *vs. Virginia Tech Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

