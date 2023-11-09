What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds
No. 11 Louisville football is hosting Virginia at 7:30 p.m. today, as the Cardinals (8-1, 5-1 ACC) play their second game in five days.
This is U of L's second Thursday night game this season at L&N Stadium. Should the Cards win at least two of their final three games, Jeff Brohm would be the quickest in program history to win at least 10 games in a season ahead of college football coaching standouts Howard Schnellenberger (six years), John L. Smith (four years to set a program-high 11 wins), Bobby Petrino (two years) and Charlie Strong (three years).
Look for Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (career-high 881 rushing yards) to set the tone against a Cavaliers defense that ranks 93rd nationally and second to last in the ACC.
What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN Watch, fuboTV
Louisville-Virginia will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and the network's streaming app (ESPN/cable subscription log-in necessary). The broadcast team for Louisville-Virginia is Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Harry Lyles (sideline reporter).
Louisville vs. Virginia start time
Date: Thursday, Nov. 9
Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST
The Louisville-Virginia matchup is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at L&N Stadium in Louisville.
Louisville vs. Virginia betting odds
Spread: Louisville (-20.5)
Over/Under: 50.5
Moneyline: Virginia +800 | Louisville -1400
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8
Louisville schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 1
*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)
Sept. 7
vs. Murray State / W 56-0
Sept. 16
vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)
Sept. 23
*vs. Boston College / W 56-28
Sept. 29
*at N.C. State / W 13-10
Oct. 7
vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20
Oct. 14
*at Pittsburgh / L 38-21
Oct. 28
*vs. Duke / W 23-0
Nov. 4
*vs. Virginia Tech / W 34-3
Nov. 9
*vs. Virginia
Nov. 18
*at Miami
Nov. 25
vs. Kentucky
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
Virginia schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 2
at Tennessee / L 49-13
Sept. 9
vs. James Madison / L 36-35
Sept. 15
at Maryland / L 42-14
Sept. 22
*vs. N.C. State / L 24-21
Sept. 30
*at Boston College / L 27-24
Oct. 7
vs. William & Mary / W 27-13
Oct. 21
*at North Carolina / W 31-27
Oct. 28
*at Miami / L 29-26 (OT)
Nov. 4
*vs. Georgia Tech / L 45-17
Nov. 9
*at Louisville
Nov. 18
*vs. Duke
Nov. 25
*vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.
