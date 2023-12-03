What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia Tech on today? Time, TV, radio schedule for U of L

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Louisville men's basketball team needed less than a month to match its win total from a disastrous Year 1 under head coach Kenny Payne.

And yet, its performance hasn't inspired much confidence in that success being sustainable.

Up next is another barometer game. ACC play begins this afternoon with U of L (4-3) visiting Virginia Tech (5-3).

If the Cardinals want to snap a 19-game road losing streak, they'll need to look more like the team that played inspired at the Empire Classic — and less like the one that needed overtime to beat New Mexico State and nearly let a 12-point lead slip away against Bellarmine.

Louisville is looking for its first road win of Payne's tenure. It went 0-11 in enemy territory during the 2022-23 season, which went down as its first winless road campaign since 1939-40.

The Cards are 17-36 away from the Yum! Center dating back to 2018-19. Their last road win was a 67-64 victory, Jan. 2, 2022, at Georgia Tech.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Virginia Tech start time

Louisville Cardinals guard Mike James (0) goes between Bellarmine Knights guard Garrett Tipton (10) and Bellarmine Knights guard Billy Smith (11) on Nov. 29, 2023

U of L and Virginia Tech are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., Sunday, at Cassell Coliseum.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech basketball betting odds, score prediction

"I hope that people understand that a year ago was very hard for all of us and you can see that we're a better team; and we're not even close to as good as we can be," said Louisville head coach Kenny Payne after the win over Bellarmine. Nov. 29, 2023

Betting odds: Louisville is a 12-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 148.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 16% chance of winning and projects a score of 81-70 in Virginia Tech's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Hokies victory (87%), with a projected score of 81-69.

What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia Tech on today?

Louisville Cardinals forward Kaleb Glenn (10) grabs a rebound while playing against Bellarmine on Nov. 29, 2023

The game between U of L and Virginia Tech will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirectTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Josh Pastner (analyst) will be on the call.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Virginia Tech on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers during the game against Syracuse on Feb.19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

