What channel is Louisville vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule, Holiday Bowl betting odds

Louisville football is fighting for its 11th win of the season against Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.

The Cardinals enter the contest, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, 13-12 in bowl games.

While U of L looks to add to its winning bowl record and reach 11 wins for the sixth time in program history, USC will attempt to snap its losing streak in the Holiday Bowl — after losing to Iowa in 2019 and falling to Wisconsin in 2015 — and finish the year with eight wins.

What channel is Louisville football game on today?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app, Fubo (free trial), Sling (free trial)

Louisville vs. USC start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Start time: 8 p.m. EST

Louisville vs. USC betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread: Louisville (-7)

Over/under: 58.5

Moneyline: Louisville -275 | USC +230

Louisville football schedule 2023

USC football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Score Result Aug.26 San Jose State 56-28 W Sept. 2 Nevada 66-14 W Sept. 9 Stanford 56-10 W Sept. 23 Arizona State 42-28 W Sept. 30 Colorado 48-41 W Oct. 7 Arizona 43-41 W Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48-20 L Oct. 21 Utah 34-32 L Oct.28 California 50-49 W Nov. 4 Washington 52-42 L Nov. 11 Oregon 36-27 L Nov. 18 UCLA 38-20 L Dec. 27 (Holiday Bowl) Louisville TBD TBD

