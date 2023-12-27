What channel is Louisville vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule, Holiday Bowl betting odds
Louisville football is fighting for its 11th win of the season against Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.
The Cardinals enter the contest, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, 13-12 in bowl games.
While U of L looks to add to its winning bowl record and reach 11 wins for the sixth time in program history, USC will attempt to snap its losing streak in the Holiday Bowl — after losing to Iowa in 2019 and falling to Wisconsin in 2015 — and finish the year with eight wins.
What channel is Louisville football game on today?
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: FOX Sports app, Fubo (free trial), Sling (free trial)
Louisville vs. USC start time
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27
Start time: 8 p.m. EST
Louisville vs. USC betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26
Spread: Louisville (-7)
Over/under: 58.5
Moneyline: Louisville -275 | USC +230
Louisville football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Score
Result
Sept. 1
39-34
W
Sept. 7
56-0
W
Sept. 16
21-14
W
Sept. 23
56-28
W
Sept. 29
13-10
W
Oct. 7
Notre Dame
33-20
W
Oct. 14
38-21
L
Oct. 28
23-0
W
Nov. 4
34-3
W
Nov. 9
Virginia
31-24
W
Nov. 18
Miami
38-31
W
Nov. 25
38-31
L
Dec. 2 (ACC championship)
Florida State
16-6
L
Dec. 27 (Holiday Bowl)
USC
TBD
TBD
USC football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Score
Result
Aug.26
56-28
W
Sept. 2
66-14
W
Sept. 9
56-10
W
Sept. 23
Arizona State
42-28
W
Sept. 30
48-41
W
Oct. 7
Arizona
43-41
W
Oct. 14
Notre Dame
48-20
L
Oct. 21
Utah
34-32
L
Oct.28
California
50-49
W
Nov. 4
Washington
52-42
L
Nov. 11
36-27
L
Nov. 18
38-20
L
Dec. 27 (Holiday Bowl)
Louisville
TBD
TBD
Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Holiday Bowl: Louisville-USC TV channel, streaming info