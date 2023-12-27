Advertisement

What channel is Louisville vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule, Holiday Bowl betting odds

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

Louisville football is fighting for its 11th win of the season against Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.

The Cardinals enter the contest, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, 13-12 in bowl games.

While U of L looks to add to its winning bowl record and reach 11 wins for the sixth time in program history, USC will attempt to snap its losing streak in the Holiday Bowl — after losing to Iowa in 2019 and falling to Wisconsin in 2015 — and finish the year with eight wins.

What channel is Louisville football game on today?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app, Fubo (free trial), Sling (free trial)

Louisville vs. USC start time

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

  • Start time: 8 p.m. EST

Louisville vs. USC betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26

  • Spread: Louisville (-7)

  • Over/under: 58.5

  • Moneyline: Louisville -275 | USC +230

Louisville football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Score

Result

Sept. 1

Georgia Tech

39-34

W

Sept. 7

Murray State

56-0

W

Sept. 16

Indiana

21-14

W

Sept. 23

Boston College

56-28

W

Sept. 29

N.C. State

13-10

W

Oct. 7

Notre Dame

33-20

W

Oct. 14

Pittsburgh

38-21

L

Oct. 28

Duke

23-0

W

Nov. 4

Virginia Tech

34-3

W

Nov. 9

Virginia

31-24

W

Nov. 18

Miami

38-31

W

Nov. 25

Kentucky

38-31

L

Dec. 2 (ACC championship)

Florida State

16-6

L

Dec. 27 (Holiday Bowl)

USC

TBD

TBD

USC football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Score

Result

Aug.26

San Jose State

56-28

W

Sept. 2

Nevada

66-14

W

Sept. 9

Stanford

56-10

W

Sept. 23

Arizona State

42-28

W

Sept. 30

Colorado

48-41

W

Oct. 7

Arizona

43-41

W

Oct. 14

Notre Dame

48-20

L

Oct. 21

Utah

34-32

L

Oct.28

California

50-49

W

Nov. 4

Washington

52-42

L

Nov. 11

Oregon

36-27

L

Nov. 18

UCLA

38-20

L

Dec. 27 (Holiday Bowl)

Louisville

TBD

TBD

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Holiday Bowl: Louisville-USC TV channel, streaming info