What channel is Louisville vs. UMBC on today? Time, TV and radio schedule for U of L game

History has already repeated itself once at the KFC Yum! Center this Louisville men's basketball season.

It is in coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals' best interest to make sure it doesn't happen again when their follow-up effort to a 4-28 campaign officially tips off tonight against UMBC.

Payne and his staff had six days to correct effort and execution he described as "unacceptable" during a 71-68 exhibition loss to Kentucky Wesleyan, which marked the second time in as many seasons U of L has fallen at home to a Division II opponent. After the game, the second-year head coach was criticized for saying, "We can't beat teams with talent. We're never going to be the most talented team."

Payne responded during a Sunday morning virtual news conference.

"I'm good with the criticism. Some of it's warranted," he said. "You cannot step on that floor and not bring it. I'm not running from that. The way I digest it is, I got to get these guys to understand what I understand; and that is, when you win, it cures a lot of stuff.

"I made a statement — and I believe this with all my heart — we're not beating teams with talent. Now, does that mean that we're not talented? No. There's no coach in the world who says, 'I want to beat you with my talent.' Coaches want to beat you with their work ethic, their toughness, their attention to detail."

If they don't, fans at the Yum! Center may have flashbacks to the 2022-23 season opener, a 67-66 loss to Bellarmine, on a night when the program is honoring the late Hall of Fame coach who crystalized the culture Payne is trying to cultivate at his alma mater, Denny Crum, who died in May at age 86.

While U of L coach Kenny Payne stands on the sideline, Kentucky Wesleyan fans cheer in the stands. Louisville fell to Kentucky Wesleyan, 71-68, on Monday night.

Led by third-year coach Jim Ferry, UMBC is coming off an 18-14 season. The Retrievers went 8-8, finished tied for fourth place in the nine-team America East Conference and ranked 252nd on KenPom.com in terms of adjusted efficiency (-6.63). They were voted sixth in the league's 2023-24 preseason poll.

Ferry must replace his top seven scorers from 2022-23 and is working with only one returner who averaged more than eight minutes of run per game last season, reigning America East All-Rookie guard Dion Brown. UMBC lost its only exhibition of the preseason, 79-75, to Fordham and comes into the new campaign ranked 273rd on KenPom.

"They're going to try to attack you," Payne said of the Retrievers. "You have to be the aggressor."

There will be a moment of silence in Crum's honor before tipoff. At halftime, there will be a ceremony christening his seat in Section 106 as a permanent memorial. The seat will be changed to black among a sea of red at the Yum! Center — resembling a tribute to one of his mentors, legendary UCLA coach John Wooden.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. UMBC start time

Louisville's Mike James steals the ball from Kentucky Wesleyan's Kaeveon Mitchell in the second half. The Cards lost to Kentucky Wesleyan, 71-68, in the team's final exhibition game.

U of L and UMBC are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. UMBC basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville guard Tre White, right, gives a high-five to teammate Dennis Evans.

Betting odds: Louisville is an 11.5-point favorite (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 144 points (-110). The money line odds are: U of L -850, UMBC +575.

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards an 86% chance of winning and projects a final score of 78-66 in their favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Louisville victory (92%), with a projected final score of 83-68.

What channel is Louisville vs. UMBC on today?

Louisville coach Kenny Payne has had a challenging start to the season, which tips off Monday night.

The game between the Cards and the Retrievers will not air on a traditional TV channel.

Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will call the game on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you already have access to ACC Network Extra. You can access it via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. UMBC on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers are set to open the season Monday night.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

