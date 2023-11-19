What channel is Louisville vs. Texas on? Time, TV, radio schedule for Empire Classic

NEW YORK — Kenny Payne knows his way around Madison Square Garden.

He also knows how it can affect basketball players. Everyone who takes its stage wants to show out.

So, when his Louisville men's team (2-1) hits the court Sunday for its biggest test thus far, a nationally televised game against No. 17 Texas (3-0) in the Empire Classic, the former New York Knicks assistant wants the Cardinals to "play a brand of basketball that makes people proud."

That's the bar to clear for a road trip the second-year head coach after Wednesday's victory over Coppin State billed as a "learning experience."

A win over the Longhorns would be U of L's first against a ranked opponent since Jan. 18, 2020, when it defeated No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. A date with either the reigning national champion, No. 4 UConn, or its first game against cross-state rival Indiana since 2018 awaits Monday.

"I think we have a golden opportunity," Payne said, "to show the world the growth in this program."

Here's the catch: The growth from Year 1 to Year 2 of his tenure hasn't been substantial thus far. And he's insinuated several times that his team isn't the same one he sees in practice when thrown into subdued atmospheres at the KFC Yum! Center.

How he and his staff have prepared the players for back-to-back games at the hoops mecca, and whether they're fazed by its bright lights, will set the tone for the rest of the season. Growth would be not repeating the mistakes of a disastrous run at last year's Maui Invitational.

Fresh off a Big 12 Tournament championship and a trip to the Elite Eight last season, Texas arrives at the Empire Classic having started its first full year under head coach Rodney Terry with victories over some not-so-stiff competition — Incarnate Word, Delaware State and Rice — by an average margin of 25 points.

One of the most sought-after players in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, Max Abmas, leads the Longhorns' talented backcourt. The former Oral Roberts star is tied with three-time transfer Ithiel Horton with a team-high 14.7 points per game. Joining the graduate students is Tyrese Hunter, a junior who arrived from Iowa State last season and is chipping in 14 points and 4.3 assists per contest thus far.

Down low, sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell appears to have taken a major step forward after starting all 38 of Texas' games as a freshman. He nearly is averaging a double-double, 9.3 points, 10 rebounds out of the gate.

Terry's team, per KenPom.com, is one of the 15 best in the country on defense, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (59.7 per game) in the early going. Opponents have combined to shoot 35.8% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc against the Longhorns.

If their offense, which is scoring at a rate of 84.7 points per game, has a weakness, it's ball security. They're turning the ball over on 22.3% of their possessions — an average of 15.7 times per contest.

The only way this one stays close, on paper, is if Louisville can create havoc in the Big Apple.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Empire Classic game times: When will Louisville basketball play?

Louisville guard Tre White grabs a rebound in the second half Wednesday night against Coppin State.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Game 1: No. 4 UConn vs. Indiana (1 p.m.)

Game 2: Louisville vs. No. 17 Texas (3:30 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 20

Third-place game: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (4:30 p.m.)

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m.)

Louisville vs. Texas basketball betting odds, score prediction

Cardinals guard Mike James battles Coppin State forward Justin Winston for control in the first half Wednesday night.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 17.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 144.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 9% chance of winning and projects a final score of 79-65 in the Longhorns' favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Texas victory (90%), with a projected final score of 81-67.

What channel is Louisville vs. Texas on today? How to watch every Empire Classic game

U of L coach Kenny Payne encourages forward Danilo Jovanovich against Coppin State.

Day 1 of the Empire Classic will air on ESPN (AT&T U-Verse 602; Spectrum 506; DirectTV 206; Dish 140). Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jay Williams (analyst) and Myron Medcalf (sideline) will be on the call.

You'll find Monday's third-place and championship games on ESPNU (AT&T U-Verse 605; Spectrum 514; DirectTV 208; Dish 141).

Qualified subscribers can stream the entire event via ESPN.com/watch. To do so for free, click on the following links for either fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) or YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville basketball's Empire Classic games on the radio

Louisville radio announcer Bob Valvano, right, is scheduled to call the Texas game Sunday.

Jody Demling (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Madison Square Garden moments: Reliving Louisville biggest wins at hoops mecca

