What channel is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on today? Time and TV schedule for Cards' game

Louisville upset then-No. 11 Notre Dame 33-20 last Saturday before a record-breaking crowd at L&N Stadium. The prime-time win catapulted the Cards (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, while Notre Dame (5-2) dropped to No. 21.

The Cards will look to build off their "signature win" against Pitt, which has lost four consecutive games.

What channel is Louisville vs. Pitt on today?

TV channel: The CW

Streaming: On the ESPN app and fuboTV

Louisville-Pitt will be broadcast on The CW, with Tom Werme (play-by-play) and James Bates (analyst) calling the game.

Louisville vs. Pitt start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Louisville-Notre Dame game is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Louisville vs. Pitt betting odds

Spread: Louisville (-8)

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Louisville -350 | Pitt +260

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9.

Louisville schedule 2023

Pitt schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 2 vs. Wofford / W 45-7 Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati / L 27-21 Sept. 16 at West Virginia / L 17-6 Sept. 23 *vs. North Carolina / L 41-24 Sept. 30 *at Virginia Tech / L 38-21 Oct. 14 *vs. Louisville Oct. 21 *at Wake Forest Oct. 28 at Notre Dame Nov. 4 *vs. Florida State Nov. 11 *at Syracuse Nov. 16 *vs. Boston College Nov. 25 *at Duke Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Pitt channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info: ACC game