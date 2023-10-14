Advertisement

What channel is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on today? Time and TV schedule for Cards' game

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
Louisville upset then-No. 11 Notre Dame 33-20 last Saturday before a record-breaking crowd at L&N Stadium. The prime-time win catapulted the Cards (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, while Notre Dame (5-2) dropped to No. 21.

The Cards will look to build off their "signature win" against Pitt, which has lost four consecutive games.

What channel is Louisville vs. Pitt on today?

  • TV channel: The CW

  • Streaming: On the ESPN app and fuboTV

Louisville-Pitt will be broadcast on The CW, with Tom Werme (play-by-play) and James Bates (analyst) calling the game.

Louisville vs. Pitt start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Louisville-Notre Dame game is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Louisville vs. Pitt betting odds

  • Spread: Louisville (-8)

  • Over/Under: 47.5

  • Moneyline: Louisville -350 | Pitt +260

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9.

Louisville schedule 2023

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 1

*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)

Sept. 7

vs. Murray State / W 56-0

Sept. 16

vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)

Sept. 23

*vs. Boston College / W 56-28

Sept. 29

*at N.C. State / W 13-10

Oct. 7

vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20

Oct. 14

*at Pittsburgh

Oct. 28

*vs. Duke

Nov. 4

*vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 9

*vs. Virginia

Nov. 18

*at Miami

Nov. 25

vs. Kentucky

Dec. 2

ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

Pitt schedule 2023

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Wofford / W 45-7

Sept. 9

vs. Cincinnati / L 27-21

Sept. 16

at West Virginia / L 17-6

Sept. 23

*vs. North Carolina / L 41-24

Sept. 30

*at Virginia Tech / L 38-21

Oct. 14

*vs. Louisville

Oct. 21

*at Wake Forest

Oct. 28

at Notre Dame

Nov. 4

*vs. Florida State

Nov. 11

*at Syracuse

Nov. 16

*vs. Boston College

Nov. 25

*at Duke

Dec. 2

ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

