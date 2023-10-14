What channel is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on today? Time and TV schedule for Cards' game
Louisville upset then-No. 11 Notre Dame 33-20 last Saturday before a record-breaking crowd at L&N Stadium. The prime-time win catapulted the Cards (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, while Notre Dame (5-2) dropped to No. 21.
The Cards will look to build off their "signature win" against Pitt, which has lost four consecutive games.
What channel is Louisville vs. Pitt on today?
TV channel: The CW
Streaming: On the ESPN app and fuboTV
Louisville-Pitt will be broadcast on The CW, with Tom Werme (play-by-play) and James Bates (analyst) calling the game.
Louisville vs. Pitt start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
The Louisville-Notre Dame game is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Louisville vs. Pitt betting odds
Spread: Louisville (-8)
Over/Under: 47.5
Moneyline: Louisville -350 | Pitt +260
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9.
Louisville schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 1
*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)
Sept. 7
vs. Murray State / W 56-0
Sept. 16
vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)
Sept. 23
*vs. Boston College / W 56-28
Sept. 29
*at N.C. State / W 13-10
Oct. 7
vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20
Oct. 14
*at Pittsburgh
Oct. 28
*vs. Duke
Nov. 4
*vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 9
*vs. Virginia
Nov. 18
*at Miami
Nov. 25
vs. Kentucky
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
Pitt schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Wofford / W 45-7
Sept. 9
vs. Cincinnati / L 27-21
Sept. 16
at West Virginia / L 17-6
Sept. 23
*vs. North Carolina / L 41-24
Sept. 30
*at Virginia Tech / L 38-21
Oct. 14
*vs. Louisville
Oct. 21
*at Wake Forest
Oct. 28
at Notre Dame
Nov. 4
*vs. Florida State
Nov. 11
*at Syracuse
Nov. 16
*vs. Boston College
Nov. 25
*at Duke
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Pitt channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info: ACC game