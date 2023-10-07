What channel is Louisville vs. Notre Dame on today? Time and TV schedule for Cards' game

Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is riding high after edging N.C. State last weekend. When the No. 25 Cardinals take the field against No. 11 Notre Dame (5-1) on Saturday night in front of a sold-out L&N Stadium, they will be ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since September 2020.

U of L is off to its first 3-0 start in ACC play. The Cards' 5-0 start is their best since the 2013 season. Louisville was ranked as high as No. 6 in the coaches poll and No. 7 in the AP poll after winning a program-record 12 games in 2013.

U of L was last ranked No. 25 entering the final week of the 2022 regular season in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cardinals haven't been ranked in the coaches poll since the first week of the 2020 season. Louisville hasn't made an appearance in the AP Top 25 poll since the second week of that season.

The Cards are 1-2 heading into their fourth meeting with the Fighting Irish. Their first meeting was in 2014, when Louisville won. Notre Dame was victorious in 2019 and 2020.

What channel is Louisville vs. Notre Dame on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: On the ESPN app and fuboTV

Louisville vs. Notre Dame will air nationally on ABC. Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Katie George (sideline) are on the call.

'We're definitely excited about this week': U of L's Jeff Brohm looks ahead to Notre Dame

Louisville vs. Notre Dame start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Louisville-Notre Dame game is scheduled for kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from L&N Stadium in Louisville.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame betting odds

Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -250 | Louisville +200

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Louisville schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 1 *vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta) Sept. 7 vs. Murray State / W 56-0 Sept. 16 vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis) Sept. 23 *vs. Boston College / W 56-28 Sept. 29 *at N.C. State / W 13-10 Oct. 7 vs. Notre Dame Oct. 14 *at Pittsburgh Oct. 28 *vs. Duke Nov. 4 *vs. Virginia Tech Nov. 9 *vs. Virginia Nov. 18 *at Miami Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

Notre Dame schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State / W 56-3 Sept. 9 at N.C. State / W 45-24 Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan / W 41-17 Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State / L 17-14 Sept. 30 at Duke / W 21-14 Oct. 7 at Louisville Oct. 14 vs. USC Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Nov. 4 at Clemson Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Nov. 25 at Stanford TBD Bowl game

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Notre Dame channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info