What channel is Louisville vs. Notre Dame on today? Time and TV schedule for Cards' game
Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is riding high after edging N.C. State last weekend. When the No. 25 Cardinals take the field against No. 11 Notre Dame (5-1) on Saturday night in front of a sold-out L&N Stadium, they will be ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since September 2020.
U of L is off to its first 3-0 start in ACC play. The Cards' 5-0 start is their best since the 2013 season. Louisville was ranked as high as No. 6 in the coaches poll and No. 7 in the AP poll after winning a program-record 12 games in 2013.
U of L was last ranked No. 25 entering the final week of the 2022 regular season in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cardinals haven't been ranked in the coaches poll since the first week of the 2020 season. Louisville hasn't made an appearance in the AP Top 25 poll since the second week of that season.
The Cards are 1-2 heading into their fourth meeting with the Fighting Irish. Their first meeting was in 2014, when Louisville won. Notre Dame was victorious in 2019 and 2020.
What channel is Louisville vs. Notre Dame on today?
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: On the ESPN app and fuboTV
Louisville vs. Notre Dame will air nationally on ABC. Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Katie George (sideline) are on the call.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Louisville-Notre Dame game is scheduled for kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from L&N Stadium in Louisville.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame betting odds
Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)
Over/Under: 54.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -250 | Louisville +200
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Louisville schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 1
*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)
Sept. 7
vs. Murray State / W 56-0
Sept. 16
vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)
Sept. 23
*vs. Boston College / W 56-28
Sept. 29
*at N.C. State / W 13-10
Oct. 7
vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 14
*at Pittsburgh
Oct. 28
*vs. Duke
Nov. 4
*vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 9
*vs. Virginia
Nov. 18
*at Miami
Nov. 25
vs. Kentucky
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
Notre Dame schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Tennessee State / W 56-3
Sept. 9
at N.C. State / W 45-24
Sept. 16
vs. Central Michigan / W 41-17
Sept. 23
vs. Ohio State / L 17-14
Sept. 30
at Duke / W 21-14
Oct. 7
at Louisville
Oct. 14
vs. USC
Oct. 28
vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 4
at Clemson
Nov. 18
vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 25
at Stanford
TBD
Bowl game
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Notre Dame channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info