What channel is Louisville vs North Carolina on today? Time, TV and radio schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kenny Payne has said often during his second season at the helm of the Louisville men's basketball program that he doesn't have the luxury of looking ahead.

"We have to prepare," he said Monday, "for what's right in front of us."

Since Saturday's 89-83 loss to N.C. State, what's been right in front of the Cardinals is, in Payne's words, "one of the most dominant teams in the country."

U of L (6-10, 1-4 ACC) begins a two-game road trip tonight at No. 3 North Carolina (13-3, 5-0), which has won six in a row by an average margin of 21.5 points.

The Tar Heels, who rank first in the conference, have outscored their opponents 491-362 during the winning streak. They've surpassed 100 points twice, most recently a 103-67 throttling of Syracuse on Saturday.

So, Louisville certainly can't afford many of the lapses that have led to it ranking 230th out of 362 Division I teams on KenPom.com in terms of defensive efficiency.

"They're probably one of the two or three best transition offenses in the country," Payne said. "Even if you get back, their guards are so good, and they run so hard, they're still going to try to attack you. So we got to get back, form a wall, be tight and not give up transition baskets. Because they play really, really fast."

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. North Carolina start time

Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Skyy Clark celebrates making a bucket against NC State Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

U of L and North Carolina are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Louisville vs. UNC basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville’s Kenny Payne coaches against NC State Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

Betting odds: Louisville is a 23-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 155 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 2% chance of winning and projects a final score of 88-65 in North Carolina's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Tar Heels victory (98%), with a projected final score of 91-66.

What channel is Louisville vs. North Carolina on today?

Louisville’s Ty-Laur Johnson brings the ball p the court against NC State’s DJ Home Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

The game between U of L and UNC will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) will be on the call.

The game is also available to stream via fuboTV and YouTube TV.

How to listen to Louisville vs. North Carolina on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano watches their game against Syracuse at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

