What channel is Louisville vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds
No. 9 Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) is set to square off today at Miami (6-4, 2-4) with a trip to the ACC championship game on the line. The last time the ACC foes played, U of L lost, 47-34, on Sept. 19, 2020. Miami is 11-3-1 all time against the Cardinals.
Louisville still has a 95.9% chance to face No. 4 Florida State (10-0, 8-0) in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the ACC title game Dec. 2. If the Cardinals lose against the Hurricanes, North Carolina's chances improve.
What channel is Louisville at Miami on today?
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: fuboTV with a free trial
Louisville-Miami will be broadcast nationally on ABC at noon EST. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) are the announcers.
Louisville at Miami start time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: Noon EST
Louisville will play Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Louisville at Miami betting odds
Spread: Louisville (-1)
Over/Under: 46.5
Moneyline: Miami -110 | Louisville -110
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17
Louisville schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 1
*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)
Sept. 7
vs. Murray State / W 56-0
Sept. 16
vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)
Sept. 23
*vs. Boston College / W 56-28
Sept. 29
*at N.C. State / W 13-10
Oct. 7
vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20
Oct. 14
*at Pittsburgh / L 38-21
Oct. 28
*vs. Duke / W 23-0
Nov. 4
*vs. Virginia Tech / W 34-3
Nov. 9
*vs. Virginia / W 31-24
Nov. 18
*at Miami
Nov. 25
vs. Kentucky
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
Miami schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 1
vs. Miami (Ohio) / W 38-3
Sept. 9
vs. Texas A&M / W 48-33
Sept. 14
vs. Bethune-Cookman / W 48-7
Sept. 23
at Temple / W 41-7
Oct. 7
*vs. Georgia Tech / L 23-20
Oct. 14
*at North Carolina / L 41-31
Oct. 21
*vs. Clemson / W 28-20, OT
Oct. 28
*vs. Virginia / W 29-26, OT
Nov. 4
*at N.C. State / L 20-6
Nov. 11
*at Florida State / L 27-20
Nov. 18
*vs. Louisville
Nov. 24
*at Boston College
Dec. 2
ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)
Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Miami channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info