What channel is Louisville vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds

No. 9 Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) is set to square off today at Miami (6-4, 2-4) with a trip to the ACC championship game on the line. The last time the ACC foes played, U of L lost, 47-34, on Sept. 19, 2020. Miami is 11-3-1 all time against the Cardinals.

Louisville still has a 95.9% chance to face No. 4 Florida State (10-0, 8-0) in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the ACC title game Dec. 2. If the Cardinals lose against the Hurricanes, North Carolina's chances improve.

Louisville's Jeff Brohm says Cards 'concerned about the big picture' before Miami game

What channel is Louisville at Miami on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV with a free trial

Louisville-Miami will be broadcast nationally on ABC at noon EST. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) are the announcers.

Louisville at Miami start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: Noon EST

Louisville will play Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Louisville at Miami betting odds

Spread: Louisville (-1)

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Miami -110 | Louisville -110

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Louisville schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 1 *vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta) Sept. 7 vs. Murray State / W 56-0 Sept. 16 vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis) Sept. 23 *vs. Boston College / W 56-28 Sept. 29 *at N.C. State / W 13-10 Oct. 7 vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20 Oct. 14 *at Pittsburgh / L 38-21 Oct. 28 *vs. Duke / W 23-0 Nov. 4 *vs. Virginia Tech / W 34-3 Nov. 9 *vs. Virginia / W 31-24 Nov. 18 *at Miami Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

Miami schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Ohio) / W 38-3 Sept. 9 vs. Texas A&M / W 48-33 Sept. 14 vs. Bethune-Cookman / W 48-7 Sept. 23 at Temple / W 41-7 Oct. 7 *vs. Georgia Tech / L 23-20 Oct. 14 *at North Carolina / L 41-31 Oct. 21 *vs. Clemson / W 28-20, OT Oct. 28 *vs. Virginia / W 29-26, OT Nov. 4 *at N.C. State / L 20-6 Nov. 11 *at Florida State / L 27-20 Nov. 18 *vs. Louisville Nov. 24 *at Boston College Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

