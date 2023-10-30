What channel is Louisville vs. Kentucky Wesleyan on today? Time and schedule for UofL game

Kenny Payne's goal this preseason has been to determine just how many members of his new-look Louisville men's basketball team can contribute — and in what capacity — when Year 2 of his rebuild officially tips off next month.

So expect platoons to come in waves, like they did during a 41-point exhibition win over Simmons College, when the Cardinals host Kentucky Wesleyan of the Division II ranks for their final dress rehearsal Monday night.

"In order for us to change from last year, I had to bring in a lot of guys," Payne said Thursday, referring to the four freshmen and four transfers on his roster. "What does it look like if I only focus on certain guys and I leave five or six back? What does that look like to them?"

Nine of U of L's 13 available players clocked 15 or more minutes during the victory over the Falcons, after which Payne was critical of his team's 22 turnovers — compared to 13 assists on its 30 baskets — and a lack of post "presence" from returning big men Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Emmanuel Okorafor.

The performance was "one that we could build on," he said, but also left him wondering, "Exactly how good are we?"

Payne will have to wait until the regular season begins Nov. 6 against UMBC before having a clear answer to that question. But he needs the Cards to be sharper out of the gate Monday night.

Ten of their turnovers against Simmons occurred during the opening 9 minutes, 32 seconds of the first half. That won't fly against most teams on their schedule.

"If we came in with the right mind space, we wouldn't have that many turnovers," said freshman Curtis Williams, who in his first collegiate start led all scorers with 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting. "We just have to come ready to play."

Coached by former Bellarmine volunteer assistant Drew Cooper, Kentucky Wesleyan finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 15-14. The Panthers, who play in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, began exhibition play with a 10-point loss at Saint Louis on Oct. 24.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Kentucky Wesleyan start time

U of L and Kentucky Wesleyan are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday inside the Yum! Center.

What channel is Louisville vs. Kentucky Wesleyan on today?

The exhibition between the Cards and the Panthers will not air on a traditional TV channel.

Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will call the game on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you already have access to ACC Network Extra. You can access it via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. Kentucky Wesleyan on the radio

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Mark Lieberman (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

