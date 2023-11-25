What channel is Louisville vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Governor's Cup

Louisville football looks to bring home the Governor's Cup for the first time since 2017 when it hosts Kentucky on Saturday.

Outside of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a few games from 1912-1924, the No. 10 Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 ACC) and Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) have met every season since 1994.

Heading into the 2018 season, Louisville and Kentucky were tied in the all-time series with 15 wins each before the Wildcats rattled off four consecutive wins (including a 26-13 triumph a season ago). However, the 2023 Cardinals are a different program under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, who's looking to lead them to their first 11-win season since 2012, when they were members of the Big East Conference and won the Sugar Bowl under former coach Charlie Strong.

Quarterback Jack Plummer has been a welcomed surprise for Louisville this season, passing for 2,710 yards and 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions after transferring from Cal ahead of the year. The fifth-year senior started his career at Purdue, where former Cardinals quarterback Brohm coached from 2017-22.

WATCH: Louisville-Kentucky live with Fubo (free trial)

The Wildcats are led by running back Ray Davis, a first-year transfer from Vanderbilt who ranks third in the SEC in rushing yards (990) this season. Davis has also scored 12 rushing touchdowns and has 25 receptions for 266 yards and five more scores on the year.

Here's everything to know about the game, including time, TV info and more how to watch information:

REQUIRED READING: How Louisville football can reclaim Governor's Cup after stumbling in recent games vs. UK

What channel is Louisville vs. Kentucky on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Louisville-Kentucky will air live on ABC, but can be streamed with the ESPN app or on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Louisville-Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: Noon ET

The Cardinals and Wildcats will kick off at noon ET from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

More: Louisville football continues to quiet critics. What we learned in Cardinals' win at Miami

Louisville vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Louisville (-7.5)

Over/under: 49.5

Moneyline: Louisville (-300) | Kentucky (+240)

Louisville football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34* Thursday, Sept. 7 Louisville 56, Murray State 0 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Louisville 56, Boston College 28* Friday, Sept. 29 Louisville 13, NC State 10* Saturday, Oct. 7 Louisville 33, No. 11 Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Pitt 38, Louisville 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Louisville 23, No. 21 Duke 0* Saturday, Nov. 4 Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 3* Thursday, Nov. 9 Louisville 31, Virginia 24* Saturday, Nov. 18 Louisville 38, Miami 31* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 5 Florida State (Charlotte, N.C.)

*ACC game** ACC championship game

Kentucky football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kentucky 35, Akron 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, No. 23 Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 1 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 25 Missouri 38, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 20 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 8 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 South Carolina 17, Kentucky 14* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 10 Louisville

*SEC game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Louisville-Kentucky channel, today, time, TV schedule, streaming info