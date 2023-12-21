What channel is Louisville vs Kentucky basketball on today? Time, TV and radio schedule

Kentucky and Louisville are set to play for the 56th time when they take the floor tonight at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals are 5-6, entering with a bounce-back win over Pepperdine after a shocking loss to Arkansas State. The Wildcats (8-2) have won two straight neutral-site contests (Penn and North Carolina) since their home setback to UNC Wilmington earlier this month.

UK leads the all-time series, which began in 1913, 38-17. The Wildcats have dominated during John Calipari's tenure, winning 12 of 15 matchups. U of L won the last meeting in Louisville, escaping with a 62-59 victory on Dec. 26, 2020.

Louisville basketball vs. Kentucky start time

The Battle of the Bluegrass will tip off at 6 p.m. today at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Kentucky basketball betting odds, score prediction

Kentucky is a 13.5-point favorite (-110), according to DraftKings, and the over-under was set at 158 (-110). Bart Torvik forecasted Kentucky as an 86% favorite to beat Louisville, 86-74.

What channel is Louisville vs. Kentucky on today?

Louisville-Kentucky will be broadcast on ESPN. Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Kentucky on the radio

Louisville coach Kenny Payne and Kentucky coach John Calipari will square off tonight at the KFC Yum! Center.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call for Louisville on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville). It also can be accessed online via GoCards.com.

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com.

