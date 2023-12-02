Advertisement

What channel is Louisville vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

Louisville football will play for its first ACC championship against a wounded Florida State team that lost its starting quarterback, redshirt senior, and former Cardinal Jordan Travis, to a season and college career-ending leg injury against North Alabama.

The Seminoles own the all-time series between the programs with a 17-6 record; however, the series is tied 3-3 over the last six meetings. A win over FSU in the 2023 ACC Championship Game would give U of L its first win over a top-five program since Sept. 17, 2016, when the Cards beat the No. 2-ranked Seminoles 63-20.

What channel is Florida State-Louisville on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN3 and fuboTV with a free trial

The ACC championship will air nationally on ABC. The broadcast crew is Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Jesse Palmer on analysis, and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Florida-Louisville start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 8 p.m.

Florida State vs Louisville betting odds

  • Spread: 2.5

  • Over/Under: 48.5

  • Moneyline: Louisville +110 | Florida State -130

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Friday, Dec. 2

Louisville 2023 results

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 1

*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)

Sept. 7

vs. Murray State / W 56-0

Sept. 16

vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)

Sept. 23

*vs. Boston College / W 56-28

Sept. 29

*at N.C. State / W 13-10

Oct. 7

vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20

Oct. 14

*at Pittsburgh / L 38-21

Oct. 28

*vs. Duke / W 23-0

Nov. 4

*vs. Virginia Tech / W 34-3

Nov. 9

*vs. Virginia / W 31-24

Nov. 18

*at Miami / W 38-31

Nov. 25

vs. Kentucky / L 38-31

Dec. 2

*vs. Florida State (Charlotte, N.C.)

Louisville Cardinals football: See all the photos from the 2023 college football season

Florida State 2023 results

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 3

vs. LSU / W 45-24 (Orlando, Fla)

Sept. 9

vs. Southern Miss / W 66-13

Sept. 16

*at Boston College / W 31-29

Sept. 23

*at Clemson / W 31-24

Oct. 7

*vs. Virginia Tech / W 39-17

Oct. 14

*vs. Syracuse / W 41-3

Oct. 21

*vs. Duke / W 38-20

Oct. 28

*at Wake Forest / W 41-16

Nov. 4

*at Pittsburgh / W 24-7

Nov. 11

*vs. Miami (FL) / W 27-20

Nov. 18

vs. North Alabama / W 58-13

Nov. 25

at Florida / W 24-15

Dec. 2

*vs. Louisville (Charlotte, N.C.)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2023 ACC Championship Game, time, TV schedule, streaming info