What channel is Louisville vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds
Louisville football will play for its first ACC championship against a wounded Florida State team that lost its starting quarterback, redshirt senior, and former Cardinal Jordan Travis, to a season and college career-ending leg injury against North Alabama.
The Seminoles own the all-time series between the programs with a 17-6 record; however, the series is tied 3-3 over the last six meetings. A win over FSU in the 2023 ACC Championship Game would give U of L its first win over a top-five program since Sept. 17, 2016, when the Cards beat the No. 2-ranked Seminoles 63-20.
What channel is Florida State-Louisville on today?
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: ESPN3 and fuboTV with a free trial
The ACC championship will air nationally on ABC. The broadcast crew is Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Jesse Palmer on analysis, and Katie George as sideline reporter.
Florida-Louisville start time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 8 p.m.
Florida State vs Louisville betting odds
Spread: 2.5
Over/Under: 48.5
Moneyline: Louisville +110 | Florida State -130
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Friday, Dec. 2
Louisville 2023 results
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 1
*vs. Georgia Tech / W 39-34 (Atlanta)
Sept. 7
vs. Murray State / W 56-0
Sept. 16
vs. Indiana / W 21-14 (Indianapolis)
Sept. 23
*vs. Boston College / W 56-28
Sept. 29
*at N.C. State / W 13-10
Oct. 7
vs. Notre Dame / W 33-20
Oct. 14
*at Pittsburgh / L 38-21
Oct. 28
*vs. Duke / W 23-0
Nov. 4
*vs. Virginia Tech / W 34-3
Nov. 9
*vs. Virginia / W 31-24
Nov. 18
*at Miami / W 38-31
Nov. 25
vs. Kentucky / L 38-31
Dec. 2
*vs. Florida State (Charlotte, N.C.)
Florida State 2023 results
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 3
Sept. 9
vs. Southern Miss / W 66-13
Sept. 16
*at Boston College / W 31-29
Sept. 23
*at Clemson / W 31-24
Oct. 7
*vs. Virginia Tech / W 39-17
Oct. 14
*vs. Syracuse / W 41-3
Oct. 21
*vs. Duke / W 38-20
Oct. 28
*at Wake Forest / W 41-16
Nov. 4
*at Pittsburgh / W 24-7
Nov. 11
*vs. Miami (FL) / W 27-20
Nov. 18
vs. North Alabama / W 58-13
Nov. 25
at Florida / W 24-15
Dec. 2
*vs. Louisville (Charlotte, N.C.)
