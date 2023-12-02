What channel is Louisville vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule and betting odds

Louisville football will play for its first ACC championship against a wounded Florida State team that lost its starting quarterback, redshirt senior, and former Cardinal Jordan Travis, to a season and college career-ending leg injury against North Alabama.

The Seminoles own the all-time series between the programs with a 17-6 record; however, the series is tied 3-3 over the last six meetings. A win over FSU in the 2023 ACC Championship Game would give U of L its first win over a top-five program since Sept. 17, 2016, when the Cards beat the No. 2-ranked Seminoles 63-20.

What channel is Florida State-Louisville on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN3 and fuboTV with a free trial

The ACC championship will air nationally on ABC. The broadcast crew is Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Jesse Palmer on analysis, and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Florida-Louisville start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 8 p.m.

Florida State vs Louisville betting odds

Spread: 2.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Louisville +110 | Florida State -130

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Friday, Dec. 2

Louisville 2023 results

Florida State 2023 results

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 3 vs. LSU / W 45-24 (Orlando, Fla) Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss / W 66-13 Sept. 16 *at Boston College / W 31-29 Sept. 23 *at Clemson / W 31-24 Oct. 7 *vs. Virginia Tech / W 39-17 Oct. 14 *vs. Syracuse / W 41-3 Oct. 21 *vs. Duke / W 38-20 Oct. 28 *at Wake Forest / W 41-16 Nov. 4 *at Pittsburgh / W 24-7 Nov. 11 *vs. Miami (FL) / W 27-20 Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama / W 58-13 Nov. 25 at Florida / W 24-15 Dec. 2 *vs. Louisville (Charlotte, N.C.)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2023 ACC Championship Game, time, TV schedule, streaming info