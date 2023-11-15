What channel is Louisville vs. Coppin State on today? Time, TV, radio schedule for U of L

The least-intimidating opponent on the schedule couldn't come at a better time for the Louisville men's basketball team.

U of L welcomes Coppin State to the KFC Yum! Center tonight in desperate need of a win.

The Cards (1-1) on Friday fell in lopsided fashion to Chattanooga, which led for more than 34 minutes and by as many as 21 points en route to an 81-71 victory — its first on the road against an ACC team in program history.

That second-year head coach Kenny Payne took nearly 40 minutes to emerge from the locker room to answer questions about the loss should tell you everything you need to know about Louisville's performance.

Payne questioned his team's leadership. He called out a lack of urgency with regard to the attention to detail he saw during the practices that followed its season-opening W against UMBC.

"I need players to want to win," he said, "as badly as I want to win."

After starting the season at 109th (+3.91) on statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency rankings, U of L dropped 70 spots to 179th (-0.49) during the first week of the 2023-24 campaign.

That's not a good sign for Payne's rebuild, especially with Sunday's Empire Classic game against No. 19 Texas at Madison Square Garden looming.

"Something's got to change," redshirt sophomore Mike James said. "Something's definitely got to change.

"We have to come together as a group," he added. "We need to come out and give a better effort in the next game, for sure."

Cardinals coach Kenny Payne talks with guard Tre White during the second half against Chattanooga.

Coppin State (0-3), like Louisville, has a head coach calling the shots at his alma mater. The Eagles are led by Larry Stewart, a two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year during the 1990s who took the job in May after 14 years as an assistant elsewhere.

Stewart returns four players, none of whom averaged more than 3.4 points per game for a team that went 9-23 and finished tied for seventh out of eight in the MEAC with a 4-10 record. Coppin State was picked to finish seventh again in the league in a preseason poll of its head coaches and sports information directors.

The Eagles started the campaign with losses to Virginia Tech (100-55), Towson (70-49) and Mount St. Mary's (74-60). Their top two scorers through three games are fifth-year forward Justin Winston (11.3) and junior guard Greg Spurlock (6.7).

Stewart and company enter tonight's game against U of L ranked 360th (-22.88) out of 362 Division I programs on KenPom — the lowest of any opponent scheduled during Payne's tenure.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Coppin State start time

U of L guard Skyy Clark dribbles against Chattanooga's Sam Alexis. The Mocs defeated the Cardinals, 81-71, on Friday night.

Louisville and Coppin State are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Coppin State basketball score prediction

Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield posts up against Chattanooga forward Jan Zidek.

Betting odds: Louisville is an 18.5-point favorite (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 151 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 96% chance of winning and projects a final score of 85-65 in their favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a U of L victory (95%), with a projected final score of 86-66.

What channel is Louisville vs. Coppin State on today?

Cardinals guard Skyy Clark shoots against Mocs forward Sam Alexis during the first half.

The game between Louisville and Coppin State will not air on a traditional TV channel.

Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will call the game on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you already have access to ACC Network Extra. You can access it via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. Coppin State on the radio

Bob Valvano, right, is scheduled to be the analyst on Wednesday night's radio broadcast.

Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Coppin State channel, time, odds, streaming info and picks