What channel is Louisville vs. Chattanooga on today? Time, TV, radio schedule for U of L

Basking in victory, Mike James said there's more where that came from.

But after Louisville men's basketball had to claw its way back from what was at its largest a 13-point deficit against a mid-major opponent to start Year 2 of the Kenny Payne era with a win, the redshirt sophomore also said there's plenty of work to be done.

"We have to come out with a lot more aggressiveness and attention to detail, locking dudes up and trying to get out in front of dudes in the first half and not having to fight from behind," James told reporters after the Cardinals outlasted UMBC, 94-93, in a game that was decided in the final seconds Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

"I think, once we do that and go into the second half how we did," he added, "we will start to build bigger leads and get more comfortable wins."

We'll find out tonight if U of L's confidence-boosting season opener leads to a more complete performance when it hosts Chattanooga for Game 2 of the 2023-24 campaign.

Payne said it "wasn't pretty" — the Cards fell 30 spots on KenPom.com's adjusted efficiency rankings after beating the Retrievers — but vital that his players proved their mettle in fighting back for a W.

"When you see, in the locker room, the guys are excited, yelling, screaming, jumping up and down, even though they didn't play great," he said, "I think it becomes obvious as a coach just how important, and fragile, winning is."

With former Virginia Military Institute coach Dan Earl taking over the reins, Chattanooga went 18-17 in 2022-23 and finished seventh in the Southern Conference with a 7-11 record. Earl said goodbye to 12 members of that squad, then brought 10 new faces into the fold during the offseason — including transfers from The Citadel and Pepperdine, among others.

The most impactful addition, however, may be sophomore guard Honor Huff returning to the court after sitting out a year because of the SoCon's rule forbidding immediate eligibility to intraconference transfers. A second-team preseason all-conference selection, Huff averaged 10 points per game for Earl at VMI in 2021-22, then followed him to Chattanooga.

Both the SoCon's coaches and a select group of media members picked the Mocs to finish fifth in the league this season. They beat Covenant College of the Division III ranks, 89-44, on opening night and enter Friday's contest 205th on KenPom.

Dating back to 2019-20, Earl's teams have finished among the top 100 in DI when it comes to 3-point shooting; Chattanooga ranked 26th last season with a clip of 37.3% but lost its three most efficient long-range threats, including leading scorer Jake Stephens.

The Mocs made 8 of 28 treys in Monday's victory against Covenant. After allowing UMBC to go 11 for 21 from beyond the arc, Louisville must, as James said, do a better job of "locking dudes up" if it wants to win consecutive games for just the second time during Payne's tenure.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Chattanooga start time

U of L coach Kenny Payne walks off the court to handshakes after the Cardinals gutted out a 94-93 season-opening win Monday night over UMBC.

U of L and Chattanooga are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville fans react after UMBC guard Dion Brown (13) misses a free throw in the second half. The student section yelled, raised large faces of beloved Cards including Denny Crum, at far left, Peyton Siva and Russ Smith as well as hip-hop artist Jack Harlow.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 5.5-point favorite (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 152.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 74% chance of winning and projects a final score of 81-74 in their favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Louisville victory (76%), with a projected final score of 81-73.

What channel is Louisville vs. Chattanooga on today?

Louisville guard Tre White (22) celebrates after the Cardinals edged UMBC, 94-93, on Monday night. At center is Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The game between the Cards and the Mocs will not air on a traditional TV channel.

Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will call the game on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you already have access to ACC Network Extra. You can access it via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. Chattanooga on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers are set to call the game Friday night.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

