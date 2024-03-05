What channel is Louisville basketball vs Virginia Tech on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

This could be a preview of things to come.

Entering tonight's game at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville men's basketball and Virginia Tech are projected to meet again at 4:30 p.m. March 12, during the opening round of the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Kenny Payne's Cardinals (8-21, 3-15 ACC) locked up back-to-back last-place finishes in the conference with Saturday's loss to Syracuse, after which junior big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said it was "soul searching" time.

"It's not our staff," he said of the team's struggles. "It's on us."

Payne disagreed.

Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Subscribe to ESPN+ today

"I can't sit here as a leader and say that (the players) should take the blame," he told reporters during a video conference call with the league's coaches. "I think we all have taken some blame.

"I appreciate Brandon saying those words; but, at the end of the day, winning and losing — and being the players that you are supposed to be — requires for everybody to be on the same page."

The Hokies (16-13, 8-10) enter the week 10th in the conference. Coach Mike Young's team is coming off a win over Wake Forest but has not strung consecutive victories together since late January.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Virginia Tech start time

Mar 2, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne talks with guard Ty-Laur Johnson (4) during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

U of L and Virginia Tech are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech basketball betting odds, score prediction

Mar 2, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mike James (0) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Chris Bell (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse defeated Louisville 82-76. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Betting odds: Louisville is a 6-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 152.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 22% chance of winning and projects a score of 81-73 in Virginia Tech's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Hokies victory (76%), with a projected final score of 81-73.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Virginia Tech on today?

Mar 2, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Tre White (22) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse defeated Louisville 82-76. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The game between U of L and Virginia Tech will air on ESPNU (AT&T U-Verse 605; Spectrum 514; DirecTV 208; Dish 141).

Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access ESPNU through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Virginia Tech on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano watches their game against Syracuse at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Virginia Tech basketball TV channel, game time, odds, picks