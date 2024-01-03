What channel is Louisville basketball vs Virginia on today? Time, TV, livestream schedule

The Louisville men's basketball team enters 2024 with a lot of baggage.

Kenny Payne will be the head coach when the Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) begin conference play in earnest tonight at Virginia (10-3, 1-1) but U of L athletics director Josh Heird has made no public guarantee he'll remain at the helm of his alma mater for the entire season.

The furthest Heird would go during a Dec. 22 interview with WDRB News' Eric Crawford was say Payne, who owns a 9-35 overall record, is keeping his job "as we move into the new year" while he does "what I do with every one of our programs, which is evaluate what's happening throughout the season."

"Kenny and I continue to have dialogue," Heird said, "and he understands where he is relative to the head coaching position here."

When Crawford asked if there was a way for Payne to "turn the temperature down" on his hot seat "outside of winning," Heird said, "I think that's going to be hard to do, to be honest with you."

Enter: more baggage, Louisville's 21-game road losing streak. The Cards have not won in enemy territory since Jan. 2, 2022, and are 17-38 in true road games dating back to 2018-19.

It'll be difficult for U of L to buck that trend against the Cavaliers, whose pack-line defense ranks second in the country in points allowed per game (56), in Charlottesville, Virginia, where its lone win came back in 1990, with head coach Tony Bennett's team coming off a 22-point loss over the weekend at Notre Dame.

"Do you think they're going to miss that many shots, do you think they're not going to be sharp, when they're at home?" Payne said Tuesday. "(We're) going to get their best game."

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Virginia start time

Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had a strong game against the Wildcats on Dec. 21, but UK won, 95-76, at the KFC Yum! Center.

U of L and Virginia are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. today at John Paul Jones Arena.

Louisville vs. Virginia basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville's Kenny Payne is starting 2024 as the team's coach.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 14-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 126.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 12% chance of winning and projects a final score of 71-58 in Virginia's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Cavaliers victory (91%), with a projected final score of 68-56.

What channel is Louisville vs. Virginia on today?

Louisville’s Mike James and his teammates will try to snap a 21-game road losing streak today.

The game between the Cards and the Cavaliers will air on ESPN2 (AT&T U-Verse 606; Spectrum 509; DirecTV 209; Dish 143).

Doug Sherman (play by play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) will be on the call.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Virginia on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers are scheduled to be on the call for tonight's game at Virginia.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Virginia channel, time, odds, livestreaming info, picks