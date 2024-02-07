What channel is Louisville basketball vs Syracuse on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

One stat best summarizes the inconsistency that has plagued Louisville men's basketball with Kenny Payne as its head coach.

The Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 ACC) have won back-to-back games only twice as we hit the home stretch of his second season at the helm.

They have a chance to make it three, and to secure their first conference winning streak of Payne's tenure, on the road tonight against Syracuse (14-8, 5-6).

Led by first-year head coach Adrian Autry, the Orange has lost two in a row and five of its past nine.

Syracuse began the week 87th (+9.33) on KenPom.com's adjusted efficiency rankings but sits among the bottom third of the ACC in points scored per 100 possessions (98, 14th) and points allowed per 100 possessions (108.6, 11th) during league play.

Judah Mintz is its player to watch. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard entered the week tied for third in the conference in points per game (18.2) and assists (4.6). He and sophomore forward Maliq Brown combine to average 4.1 steals per contest, helping the Orange rank among the top 40 teams across Division I in turnovers forced (14.8).

A U of L win would be its first at Syracuse since Feb. 13, 2017.

Louisville basketball vs. Syracuse start time

U of L and Syracuse are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Louisville vs. Syracuse basketball betting odds, score prediction

Betting odds: Louisville is a 10-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 153.5 points (-115).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 15% chance of winning and projects a score of 81-69 in Syracuse's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting an Orange victory (88%), with a projected score of 82-69.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Syracuse on today?

The game between U of L and Syracuse will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Syracuse on the radio

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

