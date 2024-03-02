What channel is Louisville basketball vs Syracuse on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

Danny Manning hopes the Louisville men's basketball team brings some "resentment" onto the court tonight against Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center.

That's because, the last time the teams played, the game was decided by a goaltending call against the Cardinals with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

"A bounce here, a bounce there, it's probably a different outcome," said Manning, U of L's associate head coach, during a Friday news conference. "We have to impose our will throughout the whole course of the ballgame."

Lately, the Cards (8-20, 3-14 ACC) have been the one getting imposed upon. Head coach Kenny Payne's team enters the penultimate weekend of the regular season on a four-game losing streak.

The past three have been decided by 20 or more points.

"It's hard, for sure," redshirt sophomore Mike James said, "but I just try to keep my faith in God that things will turn around."

The Orange (19-10, 10-8) used that Feb. 7 victory over Louisville to spark its best run of ACC play.

First-year coach Adrian Autry's team arrives in town on a three-game winning streak, with victories in four of its past six contests. It's sixth in the conference standings and 79th overall on KenPom.com's adjusted efficiency rankings.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Syracuse start time

U of L fans attended the game against Arkansas State at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 13, 2023. Official attendance was 10,401.

U of L and Syracuse are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Syracuse basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville Cardinals guard Curtis Williams (1) goes for a layup during their game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at KFC YUM Center.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 4.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 158 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 29% chance of winning and projects a score of 81-75 in Syracuse's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting an Orange victory (71%), with a projected final score of 82-76.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Syracuse on today?

Feb 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne calls out instructions during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 101-92. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The game between U of L and Syracuse will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Terrence Oglesby (analyst) will be on the call.

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Syracuse on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano watches their game against Syracuse at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

