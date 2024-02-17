What channel is Louisville basketball vs Pittsburgh on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Petersen Events Center was a house of horrors for Louisville men's basketball last go-around.

The Cardinals' 34-point loss to Pittsburgh there on Feb. 7, 2023, still stands as the most-lopsided blowout of the Kenny Payne era. A real burn-the-tape moment for a head coach who's had plenty of them at the helm of his alma mater.

"I'm trying to forget about last year's game," Payne said Friday. "There's not much good that'll be in that."

U of L (8-17, 3-11 ACC) wasn't a whole lot better the last time it played the Panthers (16-8, 7-6). It trailed for all but 48 seconds and suffered the 24th double-digit loss of Payne's tenure, 83-70, on Jan. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Will anything change when the teams square off this evening in the Steel City?

Pitt enters the weekend in a four-way tie for fifth place in the ACC. The Panthers have won four in a row, most recently a 74-63 victory at Virginia on Tuesday — during which they made 14 3-pointers.

A victory over the Cards would give coach Jeff Capel's team its longest winning streak of the season.

"I think they have a swag," Payne said. "I think they have the belief factor — that they belong, and what I mean by (that) is they belong in the upper echelon of this conference. So it's not going to be easy."

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Pittsburgh start time

U of L and Pitt are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh basketball betting odds, score prediction

Betting odds: Louisville is a 12-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 148.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 12% chance of winning and projects a score of 80-67 in Pitt's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Panthers victory (89%), with a projected final score of 81-67.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Pittsburgh on today?

The game between U of L and Pitt will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Josh Pastner (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Pittsburgh on the radio

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

