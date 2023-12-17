What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Pepperdine on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

Buckle up.

Louisville men's basketball plays Pepperdine this afternoon; and head coach Kenny Payne will be on the Cardinals' bench at the KFC Yum! Center with Friday's report from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander saying the expectation is for athletics director Josh Heird to fire him "sooner rather than later" serving as a backdrop.

Will his team play inspired to help him surpass last season's win total? Or will the outside noise exacerbate the errors that led to the 21st double-digit loss of his tenure Wednesday at the hands of Arkansas State?

We're about to find out. And, by the way, the Waves were picked to finish seventh in the West Coast Conference but entered the weekend 192nd, 13 spots ahead of U of L, on statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency rankings.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Pepperdine start time

U of L fans attended the game against Arkansas State on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. Official attendance was 10,401.

U of L (4-6, 0-1 ACC) and Pepperdine (5-7) are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine basketball betting odds, score prediction

Cardinals coach Kenny Payne might be out of a job before the season ends, according to reports.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 2.5-point favorite (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 147 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 60% chance of winning and projects a final score of 75-72 in their favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Louisville victory (62%), with a projected final score of 75-72.

What channel is Louisville vs. Pepperdine on today?

The Cardinals have dropped three consecutive games.

The game between the Cards and the Waves will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Ariya Massoudi (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) will be on the call.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Pepperdine on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers are scheduled to call the Pepperdine game.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Pepperdine basketball channel, time, odds, livestream