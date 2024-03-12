What channel is Louisville basketball vs. N.C. State on today? How to watch ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It's win-or-go-home time for Kenny Payne.

All signs point to his disastrous run as Louisville men's basketball head coach lasting as long as the Cardinals remain standing at the ACC Tournament in the nation's capital.

U of L (8-23, 3-17 ACC), for the second season in a row, is the No. 15 seed. It drew 10th-seeded N.C. State in Game 2 of the tournament this afternoon.

"You have to approach it like, 'We can beat anybody that we play,'" Payne said after last weekend's senior night loss to Boston College. "You have to believe that.

"I believe that. I need (the players) to believe it."

Watch U of L basketball vs. N.C. State: Subscribe to ESPN+ today

The Wolfpack finished the regular season at 17-14 overall and 9-11 in ACC play. It enters the tournament having lost four in a row and seven of its past 10.

Here's everything you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. N.C. State start time

Louisville’s Kenny Payne talks with his players in the second half. The Wildcats won 95-76 at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023

U of L and N.C. State are scheduled to tip off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Capital One Arena.

Louisville vs. N.C. State basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville’s Ty-Laur Johnson brings the ball p the court against NC State’s DJ Home Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

Betting odds: Louisville is a 9.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 148.5 points (-105 over, -115 under).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 20% chance of winning and projects a score of 80-71 in N.C. State's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Wolfpack victory (82%), with a projected score of 81-71.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. N.C. State on today?

Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Skyy Clark celebrates making a bucket against NC State Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

The game between U of L and N.C. State will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst) and Jim Boeheim (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. N.C. State on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers during the game against Syracuse on Feb.19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: ACC Tournament 2024: How to watch Louisville basketball vs. N.C. State