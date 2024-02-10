What channel is Louisville basketball vs Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

Some were disappointed; others were pissed.

That's how Louisville men's basketball associate head coach Danny Manning described the scene in the Cardinals' locker room after they lost Wednesday night at Syracuse, 94-92, on a goaltending call in the final seconds.

What's most important now is how U of L (7-16, 2-10 ACC) responds tonight against Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) at the KFC Yum! Center.

To avoid squandering its first game against a fellow conference bottom dweller, Kenny Payne's team is going to need to step it up defensively.

That seems unlikely at this juncture of the season, with the Cards entering the weekend ranked 232nd in the country on KenPom.com in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions (108.7). But it's the only thing holding back an offense that has scored 90 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014.

The Yellow Jackets come to town on a two-game losing streak. They've lost five of their past six but have beaten some of the ACC's best this season: Duke, Clemson and North Carolina.

Most recently, first-year head coach Damon Stoudamire's team lost by 29 points to Wake Forest at home Tuesday.

"Not really concerned about Louisville," Stoudamire said Friday. "(I'm) concerning myself with my own team. We got to lose ourselves in what Georgia Tech basketball is, what I want it to be and a standard that has to be set."

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Georgia Tech start time

U of L and Georgia Tech are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech basketball betting odds, score prediction

Betting odds: Louisville is a 1.5-point favorite (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 153 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 51% chance of winning and projects a score of 77-76 in their favor. Bart Torvik says this one is a toss-up but gives U of L a one-point edge, 77-76.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Georgia Tech on today?

The game between U of L and Georgia Tech will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Paul Biancardi (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Georgia Tech on the radio

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

