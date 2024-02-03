What channel is Louisville basketball vs Florida State on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

It's been a while since the Louisville men's basketball team beat Florida State.

The Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC) will try to notch the program's first win over the Seminoles (12-8, 6-3) since the 2018 ACC Tournament when the teams meet Saturday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

U of L enters having lost six in a row and 12 of its last 14. The changing of the calendar brings easier sledding for Kenny Payne's team, although its January performances did not move the needle much with regards to its bleak outlook.

KenPom.com still favors the Cards in only one of its remaining 10 games. It projects they finish the regular season with a 9-22 (4-16) record, meaning back-to-back campaigns with single-digit wins for the first time since 1940-42.

"Our main thing is just getting better day by day," Tre White said Friday.

"I feel like we've been doing that," he added. "We got to just lock in on the little things and keep it rolling."

FSU, meanwhile, is having a bounce-back season after finishing 2022-23 with a 9-23 (7-13) record. The Seminoles, who are coming off a midweek bye, enter the weekend among the top four teams in the ACC standings.

"We have to make sure that our energy, our effort, is 1,000%," Payne said, "or it's going to be a long night."

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

U of L and FSU are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Yum! Center.

Betting odds: Louisville is a six-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 150.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 28% chance of winning and projects a score of 78-71 in Florida State's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Seminoles victory (76%), with a projected score of 78-71.

The game between U of L and FSU will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst) will be on the call.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

