What channel is Louisville basketball vs Duke on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

DURHAM, N.C. — Tenth-ranked Duke men's basketball has lost only six games this season.

Louisville has had the misfortune of facing the Blue Devils after two of them.

We'll see if Kenny Payne's Cardinals (8-19, 3-13 ACC) fare any better this go-around than they did during an 83-69 loss in January at the KFC Yum! Center. But Duke (21-6, 12-4) will be out for blood after getting upset Saturday at Wake Forest, then having star forward Kyle Filipowski suffer a knee injury when Demon Deacons fans stormed the court.

U of L had the weekend off to ruminate on a 22-point home loss to Notre Dame. Payne said the downtime included individual meetings with players.

He said he asked them: How are they feeling? How are they digesting this? What can the coaches do differently? What can they do differently?

"We talked about how important it is to finish this season off the right way," Payne said Monday. "What we try to do is make this a culture of work and honesty — 'Here's where we are; here's what we're trying to do.'

"'We want to win today;' that's our motto. Take care of today, give it all you got — even if it's a day off; let your mind get away from basketball but let it also reflect on the blessings that you do have in playing basketball at a university like this, one of the premier universities in the country."

Will they take the court against the Blue Devils refreshed and inspired? It could get ugly if they don't.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Duke start time

U of L head coach Kenny Payne, second from left, and his staff watch action during their game against Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 21, 2024.

U of L and Duke are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Louisville vs. Duke basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville Cardinals forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) goes for a three pointer during their game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at KFC YUM Center.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 19.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 152 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 2% chance of winning and projects a score of 88-66 in Duke's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Blue Devils victory (97%), with a projected final score of 89-67.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Duke on today?

Louisville’s Curtis Williams passes the ball to Tre White against NC State’s Mohamad Diarra Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

The game between U of L and Duke will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Duke on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano watches their game against Syracuse at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

