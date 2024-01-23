What channel is Louisville basketball vs Duke on today? Time, TV, radio schedule for Cards

Kenny Payne said back in December he often preaches to his Louisville men's basketball players that they're competing against themselves.

"It doesn't matter who the opponent is. You have to conquer yourself," he said. "You have to go out and challenge the doubt that you may have, the fears that you may have, and perform."

That mantra's worth repeating now because, if Payne and the Cardinals (6-12, 1-6 ACC) cannot correct the defensive mistakes that have cost them six of their past seven games, there's a good chance they could finish with fewer than 10 wins for a second straight season.

To take a step forward tonight, against No. 12 Duke, at the KFC Yum! Center, would mean slowing down an offense that averages 81.6 points per game and ranks among the country's 15 most efficient on KenPom.com.

The Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2), whom Pittsburgh upset Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, have to be licking their chops while running back the tape of U of L allowing 18 3-pointers to Wake Forest en route to a 90-65 loss, the 11th by 20 or more points of Payne's tenure.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Duke start time

Louisville’s Mike James goes in for a shot in the second half against Kentucky. The Wildcats won 95-76 at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023

U of L and Duke are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Duke basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville’s Skyy Clark brings the ball up court against NC State’s DJ Home Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum Center. Jan. 13, 2024

Betting odds: Louisville is a 14-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 151 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 10% chance of winning and projects a final score of 84-70 in Duke's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Blue Devils victory (86%), with a projected final score of 84-72.

What channel is Louisville vs. Duke on today?

Louisville’s Kenny Payne tries to make a point to the refs in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023

The game between U of L and Duke will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Rece Davis (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. Duke on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano watches their game against Syracuse at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

