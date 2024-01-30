What channel is Louisville basketball vs Clemson on today? Time, TV, radio schedule, odds

For the umpteenth time under Kenny Payne, there is nowhere for the Louisville men's basketball program to go but up.

But tonight's opponent, Clemson, is not like most others.

The Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC) are part of what has been an exclusive club lately — teams out for payback against the Cardinals (6-14, 1-8).

U of L's 83-73 victory last February at the KFC Yum! Center tainted Clemson's NCAA Tournament resume. On Selection Sunday, coach Brad Brownell's team was on the outside looking in.

That's as good of a rallying cry as any to get the Tigers up for hosting Louisville, especially considering they were one of only three ACC teams in bracketologist Joe Lunardi's most recent projected March Madness field.

As for the Cards, they're in danger of dropping their sixth in a row after scoring only 13 points during the first half of Saturday's 17-point loss to Virginia.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Clemson start time

U of L and Clemson are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Louisville vs. Clemson basketball betting odds, score prediction

Betting odds: Louisville is a 16.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 149.5 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 6% chance of winning and projects a score of 84-67 in Clemson's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Tigers victory (96%), with a projected score of 86-66.

What channel is Louisville vs. Clemson on today?

The game between U of L and Clemson will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don’t have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+ (SUBSCRIBE). The game is also available to stream via fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. Clemson on the radio

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

