What channel is Louisville basketball vs Boston College on today? Time, odds, predictions

Louisville men's basketball is in the same place it was a year ago — last in the ACC.

But after Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech, head coach Kenny Payne said the Cardinals are "trending in the right direction."

"We're still in the learning stages," Payne told reporters Monday. "This is a process. We're getting better; and we're getting better at the right time."

To continue progressing, U of L (8-16, 3-10 ACC) needs to accomplish something on the road tonight against Boston College (13-10, 4-8) that's never been done during Payne's tenure — win back-to-back conference games.

The players said they're ready.

"We’re just out there trying to fight, trying to turn our season around," Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after Saturday's win.

The Eagles, who are 2-4 at home in conference play, enter the week second to last in the ACC. Coach Earl Grant's team has lost two in a row, against Florida State and No. 10 Duke, and four of its past six.

Huntley-Hatfield has the most important defensive assignment of any Louisville player: guarding the league's reigning Most Improved Player, Quinten Post. The 7-foot graduate student has picked up where he left off last year, ranking among the ACC's top 15 players in points (16) and rebounds (7.9) per game.

A strong performance against Post would help further Huntley-Hatfield's campaign for the award this go-around.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Boston College start time

Louisville’s Tre White after the game against Georgia Tech Saturday night in the KFC Yum Center. Feb. 10, 2024

U of L and Boston College are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Conte Forum.

Louisville vs. Boston College basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville’s Ty-Laur Johnson brigs the ball up court against Georgia Tech Saturday night in the KFC Yum Center. Feb. 10, 2024

Betting odds: Louisville is a 8.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 150 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 19% chance of winning and projects a score of 81-72 in Boston College's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting an Eagles victory (84%), with a projected final score of 82-71.

What channel is Louisville basketball vs. Boston College on today?

The game between U of L and Georgia Tech will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don't have cable, you can access the ACC Network through services such as ESPN+. The game is also available to stream via fuboTV and YouTube TV.

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Boston College on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano watches their game against Syracuse at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

