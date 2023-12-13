What channel is Louisville basketball vs Arkansas State on today? Time, TV, radio schedule

How will the Louisville men's basketball team respond to Saturday's disappointing loss at DePaul?

We'll find out when the Cardinals (4-5, 0-1 ACC) take the court tonight vs. Arkansas State at the KFC Yum! Center.

Reflecting on that frustrating afternoon in Chicago — during which his team won the second half, 46-37, but trailed for more than 36 minutes and by as many as 19 points in the losing effort — U of L head coach Kenny Payne said during his radio show Monday night he wasn't sure if his players understood the importance of not judging the Blue Demons by their 1-7 record.

But when asked by play-by-play announcer Paul Rogers if the loss hurt the team's confidence, Payne said the feedback he's getting from the group is, "We're really not losing to the team; we're sort of beating ourselves."

Tonight's game offers ideal conditions for a bounce-back performance — if Louisville learned its lesson in the Windy City.

Arkansas State (3-7) is another overlookable team, one that was picked to finish ninth in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason coaches poll. But the Red Wolves are coming off a 19-point win over UAB and, like the other mid-major opponents that have given the Cards trouble during the early going, need only a bit of inconsistency to challenge for an upset.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Arkansas State start time

Louisville guard Mike James and his teammates will look to rebound from a disappointing loss Saturday at DePaul.

U of L and Arkansas State are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the nightcap of a doubleheader at the Yum! Center.

The No. 17 women's team plays Morehead State at 4 p.m.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State basketball betting odds, score prediction

Cardinals coach Kenny Payne said his players told him "we're sort of beating ourselves."

Betting odds: Louisville is a five-point favorite (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 147 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives U of L a 65% chance of winning and projects a final score of 77-72 in its favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Louisville victory (64%), with a projected final score of 78-74.

What channel is Louisville vs. Arkansas State on today?

Louisville guard Skyy Clark (55) has helped lead the team to four victories this season.

The game between the Cards and the Red Wolves will air on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirecTV 612; Dish 402; Spectrum 524 and 937).

Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will be on the call.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Arkansas State on the radio

Louisville radio announcers Bob Valvano, right, and Paul Rogers are scheduled to be on the call Wednesday night.

Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

