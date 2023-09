What channel is Louisiana Tech at UTEP on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game

The UTEP Miners football team finishes its two-game home stand with a Friday night Conference USA game against Louisiana Tech. This is UTEP's only Friday game this season.

This is a battle between two of the seven teams nationally that have played five games, as the Bulldogs are 2-3 after a 28-14 loss to Nebraska.

The Miners are 2-9 all-time against Louisiana Tech.

What channel is Louisiana Tech at UTEP on?

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 600 AM ESPN

Louisiana Tech at UTEP start time

Date: Sept. 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP betting odds

Spread: UTEP -1

Over/under: 53

Money line: UTEP -115, Louisiana Tech -105

UTEP schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14*

Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14

Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10

Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV 45, UTEP 28

Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH*

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at FIU*

Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE*

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Sam Houston*

Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*

Louisiana Tech schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26 Louisiana Tech 22, Florida International 17*

Saturday, Sept. 2 SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 9 Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern State 21

Saturday, Sept. 16 North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37

Saturday, Sept. 23 Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 14

Friday, Sept. 29 at UTEP*

Thursday, Oct. 5 Western Kentucky*

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Middle Tennessee*

Tuesday, Oct. 24 New Mexico State*

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Liberty*

Saturday, Nov. 11 Sam Houston*

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Jacksonville State*

