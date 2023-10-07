What channel is Louisiana football vs. Texas State on today? Time, TV schedule for Cajuns

Louisiana football looks to stay in the heat of its divisional championship race when it plays host to Sun Belt Conference West foe Texas State at Cajun Field on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPNU).

Back in Week 2, the Ragin' Cajuns (3-2, 0-1) lost their conference opener at Old Dominion. A loss to the Bobcats (4-1), who are off to one of the football program's hottest starts in history, would sink Louisiana deep into an 0-2 hole.

Texas State, behind Auburn transfer quarterback and former LSU football signee T.J. Finley, has a win over Power Five Baylor, followed by its lone loss on the season at UTSA before winning its Sun Belt opener last week on the road at Southern Miss, 50-36.

Freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss makes up the other half of a good QB matchup in this game as he ranks No. 1 the conference in passer rating while Finley is No. 2.

How to watch Louisiana football vs. Texas State on TV, livestream

Date: Oct. 7

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Cajun Field

TV/streaming: ESPNU, ESPN app

Radio: 103.3 GOAT

Live stats: Click here

