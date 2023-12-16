What channel is Louisiana football vs. Jacksonville State in New Orleans Bowl on today?

Louisiana football has made program history by getting to a sixth straight bowl game.

It's trying to win its fourth bowl during that stretch when it takes on Jacksonville State (8-4) in the New Orleans Bowl inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday afternoon (1:15 p.m.)

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) needed to beat Louisiana-Monroe to reach win No. 6 and earn bowl eligibility in its final regular season game last month. Junior quarterback Chandler Fields had a record day, completing 90% of his passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State comes into the New Orleans Bowl earning the bowl bid by there not being enough six wins teams to fill all 82 bowl spots. The Gamecocks are in their first year of transitioning from FCS to FBS and by NCAA rule, under normal circumstances were not eligible for postseason play.

But JSU certainly belongs as it won eight games in its first season in FBS and finished third in Conference USA. The Gamecocks are a run-first team behind Rich Rodriguez's variant of a triple option but with plenty of run-pass-option wrinkles. Malik Jackson led the way with 859 yards and seven TDs.

How to watch, livestream Louisiana football vs. Jacksonville State in New Orleans Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Location: Caesars Superdome

TV/streaming: ESPN, ESPN Watch App

Radio: 103.3 GOAT

Live stats: Click here

