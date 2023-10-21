What channel is Louisiana football vs. Georgia State on today? TV schedule for Cajuns

Louisiana football is rested, coming off a bye week.

Sitting at 4-2 halfway through the season, the Ragin' Cajuns welcome a much-improved Georgia State team into Cajun Field for homecoming Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPNU).

The Panthers (5-1) have already exceeded consensus preseason expectations for them, having already won five games and have two big wins on the schedule so far at Coastal Carolina, 30-17, and Marshall, 41-24, last week at home.

Senior quarterback Darran Grainger has been solid for Georgia State to open 2023, completing 68.5% of his passes for 1,421 yards with eight touchdowns.

But the biggest improvement for the Panthers have been the emergence of a reliable and effective rushing attack, headed by running back Marcus Carroll, who's second in the Sun Belt Conference in rush yards a game (123.7) and is second in the league with 10 rushing scores.

The Cajuns will counter with freshman QB Zeon Chriss, who's played well since stepping in for an injured Ben Wooldridge and an improving defensive unit that's getting pressure on QBs while the pass defense on the backend has gotten better since a Week 2 loss at Old Dominion.

How to watch Louisiana football vs. Georgia State on TV, livestream

Date: Oct. 21

Time: 7 p.m. CT

UL MUST EXECUTE HERE V. PANTHERS Where Louisiana football's execution 'absolutely critical' in matchup vs. Georgia State

UL FOOTBALL BOWL PROJECTIONS Louisiana football bowl projections 2023: Where Ragin' Cajuns stand at halfway point

Location: Cajun Field

TV/streaming: ESPNU, ESPN app

Radio: 103.3 GOAT

Live stats: Click here

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What channel is Louisiana football vs. Georgia State on today?