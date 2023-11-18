What channel is Louisiana football at Troy on today?

Louisiana football is currently riding its longest losing streak on the season at two games.

Snapping that skid at Troy will be a tall order Saturday (2:30 p.m., NFL Network).

The Trojans (8-2) clinched the Sun Belt Conference West division championship with its win over Louisiana-Monroe last week and are currently playing their best football right now. Troy has surrendered 40 points in its last eight ballgames.

Louisiana (5-5, 2-4) on the other hand is trending the other direction, having dropped back-to-back games against teams they had better records than in conference play in Arkansas State and Southern Miss.

The losses buried the team in the standings, officially squashed any outside shot of the team playing for the conference title and now has it sweating even making a bowl game.

How to watch Louisiana football at Troy on TV, livestream

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium

TV/streaming: NFL Network

Radio: 103.3 GOAT

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What channel is Louisiana football at Troy on today?