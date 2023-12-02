What channel is Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington on today? Time, schedule for Wildcats' game

LEXINGTON — Rob Dillingham's flair for the dramatic routinely leads to multiple highlight-reel plays. Conversely, that penchant to go for the jugular as opposed to a simpler approach also leads to turnovers.

Just not Tuesday night.

Dillingham was perfect for No. 12 Kentucky in its rout of No. 8 Miami at Rupp Arena. The freshman guard had nine assists and no turnovers in the 95-73 victory.

The ball bouncing in Dillingham's favor hasn't always been the case this season. His nine turnovers (through seven games) are tied for most on the team, alongside fellow freshman guards Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner. But Sheppard (173 minutes) and Wagner (181) have been on the court more than Dillingham (161).

The next victory Dillingham and the Wildcats (6-1) will try to secure is Saturday afternoon, when they welcome UNC Wilmington to town. The Seahawks lead the Coastal Athletic Association in fast-break points per game (16.7), fewest turnovers per game (9.7) and turnover margin (3.7).

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's home game against UNC Wilmington, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. UNC Wilmington start time

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Adou Thiero (3) passes the ball during the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

UK and UNC Wilmington are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington basketball betting odds

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 17.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 152.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington on today?

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes center Michael Nwoko (1) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Tre Mitchell (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington will air nationally on SEC Network. Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) will be on the call for the broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

'I'm not changing': Will John Calipari going all-in on freshmen pay off for UK in 2023-24?

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Kentucky-UNC Wilmington basketball today: Channel, time