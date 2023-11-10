What channel is Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on today? Time and schedule for Cats' game

LEXINGTON — Kentucky scored 17 points in its season-opening game Monday before Antonio Reeves finally found the bottom of the bucket. Reeves, the Wildcats' leading returning scorer after averaging 14.4 points per game last season, sank a 3-pointer on a fast break at the 9:59 mark of the first half against New Mexico State.

Prior to that, Reeves had taken one shot. And during an early timeout, UK coach John Calipari lit into his young team, which features eight freshmen.

The message:

Reeves is too good a shooter to have so few field-goal attempts. Stop messing around. Find him.

Reeves, one of two seniors on the team (along with fellow transfer Tre Mitchell), went on to finish with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting in the 86-46 victory at Rupp Arena. He laughed Thursday morning when asked about Calipari taking the youthful Wildcats to task.

"It was just like, '(Reeves is) a shooter. Just look for (him)," Reeves said. "I'm a great shooter — a great 3-point shooter."

If nothing else, he entered this season as Kentucky's only proven long-range option. Reeves knocked down 80 triples in 2022-23, tied with Keith Bogans for 12th most in a season in program history. Next in line among the Wildcats' returning players was sophomore Adou Thiero, who made three 3-pointers last season.

But the 2023-24 campaign might be far different. Five other Wildcats — the freshman quintet of Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner — made at least one 3-pointer Monday. And that group doesn't include Mitchell, who has demonstrated, throughout Kentucky's preseason and other stops in his college career (UMass, Texas and West Virginia) he's comfortable behind the arc.

It makes Reeves' life easier.

"I don't have a lot of pressure on me. I'm just playing in the flow of the game," he said. "Just be ready to create or be ready to shoot whenever the time is. I was actually glad how they played. They played really well."

Reeves is eager to see where the Wildcats go from here.

"We've got a lot of good players (who) can dribble, pass, shoot. And we all look for each other out there," he said. "So I feel like our offense is based on whoever can create their own offense or facilitate for somebody else. That's the main goal."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky, ranked 16th in both major polls, as it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

Kentucky basketball vs. Texas A&M-Commerce start time

UK's Antonio Reeves drives against New Mexico State's Jaden Harris during the Wildcats' season opener Monday night.

UK and Texas A&M-Commerce are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on today?

UK's D.J. Wagner saves a loose ball from going out of bounds against New Mexico State. Wagner passed to teammate Reed Sheppard for a breakaway dunk Monday night.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce will not air on a traditional television channel.

Darren Headrick (play-by-play) and Cameron Mills (analyst) will call the game via a livestream carried on SEC Network+.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network+ via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on the radio

Kentucky defeated New Mexico State on Monday night at Rupp Arena.

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

