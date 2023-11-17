What channel is Kentucky vs. Stonehill College on today? Time and schedule for Cats' game

LEXINGTON — Unless every scholarship player on Kentucky's roster comes down with the flu prior to tipoff Friday and the team has to resort to starting walk-ons and pulling students out of the Rupp Arena stands, the 16th-ranked Wildcats will not lose to Stonehill College.

That's not disrespect. It's just the reality of Stonehill's situation. The Skyhawks, in the middle of a four-year transition to Division I, are 1-3. Their three losses, to George Washington, UConn and, most recently, Saint Joseph's, have all been by 40 points.

Or more.

The average score (rounding up to the nearest whole number): Opponent 99, Stonehill 56.

So while the Wildcats (2-1) don't have to worry about a loss Friday night, they can focus on fine-tuning fundamentals and getting back in the win column after falling to No. 1 Kansas in Chicago earlier this week.

Given that Friday's game shouldn't be in question late, there's one area UK likely won't be able to work on much versus Stonehill.

"I've got to do a really good job of showing them how to finish games," Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tuesday night after the five-point defeat to the Jayhawks. "Part of it is who should be in when you're finishing the game. Like, I've got to figure that out. Like, if you're going to miss five straight shots at the end of the game, you can't be in then. Somebody else has got to be in."

Despite the result, Calipari saw far more good than bad in a game the Wildcats led by as many as 14 points.

"I enjoy going in the gym every day trying to figure out how I can help each of 'em. They want to win," he said. "We got dogs. ... You got Antonio Reeves, but everybody else is 19 (years old), 18 — they're all young. You can't win with a group like that unless they are dogs.

"They will battle, they will bite, they will go in and they're not going to just give up and let you do what you want."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's home game against Stonehill, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

Kentucky basketball vs. Stonehill start time

UK and Stonehill are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Stonehill on today?

Kentucky vs. Stonehill will not air on a traditional television channel.

The game will be broadcast via a livestream carried on SEC Network+.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network+ via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Stonehill on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

