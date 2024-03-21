What channel is Kentucky vs Oakland basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

LEXINGTON — On the eve of its record 61st NCAA Tournament appearance, Kentucky basketball hopes to earn its 18th Final Four berth. And potentially, its ninth national championship.

The Wildcats (23-9) will try to do so as the 3-seed in the South Region. Their opening game is Thursday night versus Oakland, the 14-seed.

More: Watch Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland in March Madness on Fubo (free trial)

Kentucky coach John Calipari had no issues with where his team landed.

"If we could have gotten by that first one," he said after the bracket was released Sunday evening, alluding to UK's quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, "I think we would have had a 2 (seed)."

Oakland (23-11) enters the matchup on a four-game win streak. The Golden Grizzlies won the Horizon League regular-season championship with a 15-5 record, then added the conference tournament title with an 83-76 victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"Greg Kampe and I are really good friends," Calipari said, referring to Oakland's coach, now in his 40th season with the program. "We go way back. He's not a good coach — he's a great coach. He's been doing it there for a long time.

"It's funny. I watched their championship game because it was Greg Kampe. And I watched the second half and they won. And I was cheering. I told him — he and I have already gone back and forth — and I go, 'Look, I'm happy I watched half that game.' And I said, 'But I'm not going to cheer the way I cheered that day' (now that we're about to play)."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's game versus Oakland in an NCAA Tournament Round of 64 matchup, including time, TV and streaming info.

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland in NCAA Tournament Round of 64 today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo

Kentucky will tip off vs. Oakland on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon (play by play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland start time in NCAA Tournament Round of 64

Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrates a play with guard Rob Dillingham (0) during the team's game against Arkansas at Rupp Arena on March 2. UK opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday night against Oakland.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Kentucky and Oakland will play at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Kentucky vs. Oakland basketball betting odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Spread: Kentucky (-13.5)

Over/under: 162.5 points

Moneyline: Kentucky -1200, Oakland +725

Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102 Wednesday, March 6 Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 77 Saturday, March 9 Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81 Friday, March 15 Texas A&M 97, Kentucky 87 (SEC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Kentucky vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Oakland's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League Tournament) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 83, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Oakland vs. Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky-Oakand channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game