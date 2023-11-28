What channel is Kentucky vs. Miami on today? Time, schedule for ACC/SEC Challenge matchup

LEXINGTON — D.J. Wagner had a rude awakening to college basketball. In his first four games at Kentucky, Wagner combined for 37 points (9.3 per game) while making only 31.9% (15 for 47) of his field-goal attempts.

After last week, that rough start seems oh so far away.

A five-star freshman guard from New Jersey, Wagner tallied 50 points in UK's two contests last week, wins over Saint Joseph's (in overtime) and Marshall. He had 22 points and six assists versus the Hawks, going 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. Wagner was even better against the Thundering Herd, pouring in a game- and career-high 28 points (the most by a Wildcat in any game this season) to go along with five assists and three steals. He was so effective — 10 of 14 (71.4%) from the field, 6 for 7 from the charity stripe — he actually averaged better than a point per minute; Wagner's 28 points came in 26 minutes of court time.

Despite the frustration the first four games could have wrought, Wagner didn't sweat it.

"Every game ain't going to be a (great) game," he told The Courier Journal after the victory over Marshall. "That just comes with it. So I just stayed focused, not dwelling on it — (not) dwelling on the past, but being in the gym the next day and working no matter what.

"If I have good game or bad game, just stay the course."

Wagner's stick-to-itiveness was rewarded Monday: The SEC named him the league's Freshman of the Week thanks to his 25-point, 5.5-assist-per-game average in his two appearances last week.

"I never worried about D.J., and I told him that," UK coach John Calipari said. "I went up to him and said, 'You know, I am not worried about you at all.' Because he has a great temperament about it, and he’s living in the gym. So it will bust through."

Chuck Martin, in the middle of his first year as a Wildcats assistant coach, repeated that point Monday afternoon. Those within the program, he said, knew it was "just a matter of time" before Wagner found his form offensively.

"The advantage that we have is that we're with him every day, and he's got a great spirit, he's got a great spirit about him," Martin said. "He's smiling, he's high-fiving, even on the days where maybe he's not playing to his potential. ... He was gonna break out."

The task in front of Wagner is keeping it going. The next test awaits Tuesday night, when No. 12 Kentucky hosts No. 8 Miami in a matchup of ranked squads in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

"Hopefully he can just continue to be consistent as the season goes on, which is a hard thing for us to ask of an 18-year-old," Martin said of Wagner. "But he's been really good. He's been tremendous."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's home game against Miami, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

Kentucky basketball vs. Miami start time

Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

UK and Miami are slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Miami on today?

Kentucky's bench erupts after Joey Hart (20) hit a 3-pointer during the second half against Marshall on Friday night.

Kentucky vs. Miami will air nationally on ESPN. Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial to potential subscribers.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Miami on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

'I'm not changing': Will John Calipari going all-in on freshmen pay off for UK in 2023-24?

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Kentucky-Miami basketball today: Channel, time