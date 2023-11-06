What channel is Kentucky vs. New Mexico State on today? Time and schedule for Cats' opener

LEXINGTON — In previous years, projecting what Kentucky's starting lineup might look like for its season opener would be a fun exercise. During various preseason events of the past, be it an intrasquad outing (such as Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White scrimmage) or an exhibition contest, UK coach John Calipari occasionally would mix up the look of his starting five.

And he did that a bit this summer: The Wildcats sported three different lineups during their gold-medal winning run at the GLOBL JAM tournament in Toronto.

But after this year's Blue-White game and its two exhibitions (Georgetown College and Kentucky State, respectively), it appears the Wildcats' lineup is set for now — and it's the same one they used twice during GLOBL JAM, including their championship game victory over Canada. The quintet features senior Antonio Reeves and freshman D.J. Wagner at guard spots, freshman Justin Edwards as a wing and sophomore Adou Thiero and senior Tre Mitchell in the front court.

Barring injury, that's the lineup that should take the floor when Kentucky begins its 2023-24 campaign tonight, hosting New Mexico State at Rupp Arena.

What's far more fun to speculate is what the lineup may look like once 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw (foot injury), Zvonimir Ivišić (awaiting NCAA clearance) and Ugonna Onyenso (foot injury) are ready to play. Even before last season ended, Calipari was touting the possibility of a lineup featuring Bradshaw and Onyenso. When those two are good to go, don't be surprised if they take their places in the lineup, allowing Mitchell and Thiero to come off the bench.

Still, regardless of what the Wildcats' lineup shapes up to be this season, Calipari has plenty of options at his disposal — even if eight of them are freshmen, which goes against the grain of the sport's veteran-laden landscape.

Even with more than three decades of head-coaching experience under his belt, Calipari said he's always learning.

"We study the game, but here's what you have to accept and know: The coach knows his team better than anybody," he said at UK's media day last month. "So you can say, 'So-and-so plays like this. Why don't you play like that?' If I had his team, I would play like that. I have this team. We have to play like this to give ourselves the best chance. ... You are going to have some teams that will play slower and run pace.

"You know why? Because they have to. They have no choice. But the game is becoming random. And it's becoming positionless."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's season opener against New Mexico State, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Kentucky basketball vs. New Mexico State start time

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) celebrated winning the three-point contest at Big Blue Madness on Friday evening at Rupp Arena. Oct. 13, 2023

UK and New Mexico State are slated to tip off at 8 p.m. Monday at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Kentucky vs. New Mexico State on today?

Kentucky’s Reed Shepard makes the shot against Kentucky State in Rupp Arena. Nov. 2, 2023

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State will air nationally on SEC Network. Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial to potential subscribers.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. New Mexico State on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

Reach Kentucky men's basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Kentucky-New Mexico State basketball game: Channel, time