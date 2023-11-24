What channel is Kentucky vs. Marshall on today? Time, schedule for UK's game at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON — Kentucky's offense is obliterating opposing defenses at a rate rarely seen in the program's regal history. With UK's 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph's on Monday, the Wildcats have scored at least 81 points in each of their first five games this season. In the past 50 seasons, that's occured only one other time: The 1992-93 squad also put 81 points (or more) on the board in its first outings.

The 1992-93 club's streak came to an end in Game 6, beating Miami of Ohio 65-49.

This season's team is a good bet to push its run of 81-points-or-better efforts to six, however, hosting Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

The Thundering Herd aren't a brick wall defensively; through Tuesday's slate of games, they rank in the 200s (of 351 qualifying Division I teams) in both scoring defense and field goal percentage defense.

Yet as stellar as Kentucky's been offensively, that hasn't translated to its defense. UK has permitted 81.3 points per game in its last three contests.

Which is Kentucky coach John Calipari's concern.

"In most cases we were in the vicinity. We didn’t have hands up or we didn’t take the 3 away," Calipari said after Monday's eight-point victory over the Hawks. "What happens is, if I go up too close and he’s able to drive around me, it is kind of embarrassing. So I will stop a little short and give him a 3 and have my excuse why I did it.

"Well, I know why you did it: You didn’t want him to beat you on a dribble. And I’m saying, 'Let him beat you on a dribble. We will recover from behind. If they’re shooting 2s, they can’t beat us shooting 2s. They are going to beat us shooting 3s.'"

Saint Joseph's knocked down 15 triples in the loss, the most any opponent has made against Kentucky since VMI sank 19 in 2018. Marshall won't be afraid to let it fly from deep, either: It averages more than 24 3-point attempts per game. And the Thundering Herd don't care about percentages: They've made only 24.6% (30 for 122) of their 3-pointers, which is 322nd nationally.

Marshall is up tempo at all times. It's in the blood of its coach — Dan D'Antoni is the younger brother of Mike D'Antoni, who orchestrasted the innovative "Seven Seconds or Less" offense during his five-season tenure (2003-04 through 2007-08) with the Phoenix Suns.

"(Marshall) is another team that’s going to put up 25 to 30 3s in a game. … They want to play fast," UK associate coach Orlando Antigua said Tuesday, filling in for Calipari on the head coach's weekly radio show. "They’ve got some decent size.

“So we’re gonna have a challenge trying to keep those guys off the glass, but we want to play fast. We want to get up and down and utilize our strengths and our ability to play through our guards and attack open space. We’ve got to keep building on the things that have helped us win."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's home game against Marshall, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

Kentucky basketball vs. Marshall start time

Kentucky's Tre Mitchell, Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards celebrated at the end of overtime as the Wildcats took on the St. Joseph's Hawks at Rupp Arena on Monday night. The Wildcats outlasted the Hawks in overtime, 96-88. Nov. 20, 2023.

UK and Marshall are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Marshall on today?

A young Kentucky fan showed off her 'three goggles' as the Wildcats took on the St. Joseph's Hawks at Rupp Arena on Monday night. The Wildcats outlasted the Hawks in overtime, 96-88. Nov. 20, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Marshall will air nationally on SEC Network. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial to potential subscribers.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Marshall on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

'I'm not changing': Will John Calipari going all-in on freshmen pay off for UK in 2023-24?

