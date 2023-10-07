Advertisement

What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today? Time and TV schedule for SEC game

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is emerging as an SEC East Division threat after stomping Florida, 33-14, thanks to a record performance from fifth-year running back Ray Davis. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) is looking to shake off its mediocre performance against Auburn last Saturday. The Week 6 game between Kentucky and Georgia is for early control of the SEC East.

The Bulldogs, two-time defending national champions, haven't lost to the Wildcats since Kirby Smart took over in Athens. Georgia defeated UK 16-6 last season in Lexington.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today?

  • TV channel: ESPN

  • Streaming app: ESPN app, Paramount+, fuboTV

Kentucky-Georgia will be broadcast on ESPN. Announcers are Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analysis) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Kentucky vs. Georgia start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

  • Start time: 7 p.m.

The Kentucky-Georgia game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Georgia's Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Kentucky vs. Georgia betting odds

  • Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

  • Over/Under: 48.5

  • Moneyline: Georgia -650 | Kentucky +450

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Ball State / W 44-14

Sept. 9

vs. Eastern Kentucky / W 28-17

Sept. 16

vs. Akron / W 35-3

Sept. 23

* at Vanderbilt / W 45-28

Sept. 30

* vs. Florida / W 33-14

Oct. 7

* at Georgia

Oct. 14

* vs. Missouri

Oct. 28

* vs. Tennessee

Nov. 4

* at Mississippi State

Nov. 11

* vs. Alabama

Nov. 18

* at South Carolina

Nov. 25

at Louisville

Dec. 2

SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Georgia schedule 2023

Date

Opponent/Result

Sept. 2

UT Martin / W 48-7

Sept. 9

vs. Ball State / W 45-3

Sept. 16

* vs. South Carolina / W 24-14

Sept. 23

vs. UAB / W 49-21

Sept. 30

* at Auburn / W 27-20

Oct. 7

* vs. Kentucky

Oct. 14

* at Vanderbilt

Oct. 28

* vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 4

* vs. Missouri

Nov. 11

* vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 18

* at Tennessee

Nov. 25

at Georgia Tech

Dec. 2

SEC championship game (Atlanta)

