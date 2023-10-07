What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today? Time and TV schedule for SEC game

Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is emerging as an SEC East Division threat after stomping Florida, 33-14, thanks to a record performance from fifth-year running back Ray Davis. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) is looking to shake off its mediocre performance against Auburn last Saturday. The Week 6 game between Kentucky and Georgia is for early control of the SEC East.

The Bulldogs, two-time defending national champions, haven't lost to the Wildcats since Kirby Smart took over in Athens. Georgia defeated UK 16-6 last season in Lexington.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming app: ESPN app, Paramount+, fuboTV

Kentucky-Georgia will be broadcast on ESPN. Announcers are Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analysis) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

Kentucky vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Start time: 7 p.m.

The Kentucky-Georgia game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Georgia's Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Kentucky vs. Georgia betting odds

Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Georgia -650 | Kentucky +450

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 2 vs. Ball State / W 44-14 Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Kentucky / W 28-17 Sept. 16 vs. Akron / W 35-3 Sept. 23 * at Vanderbilt / W 45-28 Sept. 30 * vs. Florida / W 33-14 Oct. 7 * at Georgia Oct. 14 * vs. Missouri Oct. 28 * vs. Tennessee Nov. 4 * at Mississippi State Nov. 11 * vs. Alabama Nov. 18 * at South Carolina Nov. 25 at Louisville Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Sept. 2 UT Martin / W 48-7 Sept. 9 vs. Ball State / W 45-3 Sept. 16 * vs. South Carolina / W 24-14 Sept. 23 vs. UAB / W 49-21 Sept. 30 * at Auburn / W 27-20 Oct. 7 * vs. Kentucky Oct. 14 * at Vanderbilt Oct. 28 * vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.) Nov. 4 * vs. Missouri Nov. 11 * vs. Ole Miss Nov. 18 * at Tennessee Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky-Georgia channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info, SEC game