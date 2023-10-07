What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today? Time and TV schedule for SEC game
Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is emerging as an SEC East Division threat after stomping Florida, 33-14, thanks to a record performance from fifth-year running back Ray Davis. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) is looking to shake off its mediocre performance against Auburn last Saturday. The Week 6 game between Kentucky and Georgia is for early control of the SEC East.
The Bulldogs, two-time defending national champions, haven't lost to the Wildcats since Kirby Smart took over in Athens. Georgia defeated UK 16-6 last season in Lexington.
What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming app: ESPN app, Paramount+, fuboTV
Kentucky-Georgia will be broadcast on ESPN. Announcers are Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analysis) and Molly McGrath (sideline).
Kentucky vs. Georgia start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Start time: 7 p.m.
The Kentucky-Georgia game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Georgia's Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Kentucky vs. Georgia betting odds
Spread: Georgia (-14.5)
Over/Under: 48.5
Moneyline: Georgia -650 | Kentucky +450
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Kentucky schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Ball State / W 44-14
Sept. 9
vs. Eastern Kentucky / W 28-17
Sept. 16
vs. Akron / W 35-3
Sept. 23
* at Vanderbilt / W 45-28
Sept. 30
* vs. Florida / W 33-14
Oct. 7
* at Georgia
Oct. 14
* vs. Missouri
Oct. 28
* vs. Tennessee
Nov. 4
* at Mississippi State
Nov. 11
* vs. Alabama
Nov. 18
* at South Carolina
Nov. 25
at Louisville
Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
Georgia schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 2
UT Martin / W 48-7
Sept. 9
vs. Ball State / W 45-3
Sept. 16
* vs. South Carolina / W 24-14
Sept. 23
vs. UAB / W 49-21
Sept. 30
* at Auburn / W 27-20
Oct. 7
* vs. Kentucky
Oct. 14
* at Vanderbilt
Oct. 28
* vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 4
* vs. Missouri
Nov. 11
* vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 18
* at Tennessee
Nov. 25
at Georgia Tech
Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky-Georgia channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info, SEC game