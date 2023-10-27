What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgetown College on today? Time and schedule for Cats' game

LEXINGTON — The long-awaited debut of Zvonimir Ivišić is on hold indefinitely.

Ivišić, part of Kentucky's eight-man freshman class, is not cleared to play against outside competition until he is approved by the NCAA, UK Athletics announced Thursday in a news release. However, Ivišić is eligible to practice with the team and compete in intrasquad games and scrimmages.

A 7-foot-2 center from Croatia, Ivišić won't play in Friday's exhibition versus Georgetown College at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats have one more exhibition Nov. 2 against Kentucky State before opening the regular season Nov. 6 against New Mexico State.

Ivišić was admitted to the university earlier in October. While fellow UK big men Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso rehab their foot injuries, other Wildcats will keep trying to make their mark in the run-up to the regular season.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham put on a show in last week's Blue-White scrimmage, posting game highs in points (40), assists (seven) and steals (four) in a 100-89 win for the Blue squad. Sophomore Adou Thiero, also suiting up for the victorious Blue team, had 26 points (on 10-of-13 shooting) and nine rebounds. Freshman Jordan Burks contributed 20 points and five rebounds for the Blue team.

Freshmen Justin Edwards (26 points, 10 rebounds) and D.J. Wagner (25 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and seniors Tre Mitchell (14 points, game-high 14 rebounds) and Antonio Reeves (17 points) paced the White team in the loss.

"They (all) want to win. You could tell — they're diving on the floor," UK coach John Calipari said after Saturday's scrimmage. "And this is what practice looks like: They're competitive. I've got some dogs. Winning matters — like the will to win.

"And it can't just be one guy. It's got to be a team full of guys. And it appears as though that's what we have."

Two of those fiery personalities who likely will lead the charge this season are Dillingham and Wagner, who went at each other during the scrimmage. Calipari had no issue with it; he pointed to previous seasons, when he had other competitive guards who enjoyed dueling during practices.

"The thing you don't want is one guy gets it going, so now the other guy tries to do more than he should," Calipari said. "But I thought they did pretty good."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's exhibition opener vs. Georgetown College, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

Kentucky basketball vs. Georgetown College start time

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) drained a 3-pointer off a screen during the Blue-White scrimmage last weekend.

UK and Georgetown College are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgetown College on today?

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves dropped in a reverse layup during the Blue-White scrimmage last weekend. Reeves played well, but the White squad lost.

Kentucky vs. Georgetown College will air nationally on SEC Network. Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial to potential subscribers.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Georgetown College on the radio

Kentucky legend Jack "Goose" Givens is the analyst on the UK radio network.

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

