What channel is Kentucky vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Wildcats' SEC game
Can Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) extend its winning streak against No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0) today? A Wildcats win likely would give them a spot in the next US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Gators have dominated this matchup, winning 31 straight contests from 1987 to 2017. However, Kentucky has gotten the best of Florida in consecutive games and is primed to make it a three-peat for the first time since Bear Bryant accomplished the feat from 1948-1951.
What channel is Kentucky vs. Florida on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN
Kentucky-Florida will be televised on ESPN. The broadcast team features Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analysis) and Katie George (sideline reporter). Authenticated subscribers can stream the game across all ESPN services (WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, or ESPN+).
Kentucky vs. Florida start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Start time: Noon ET
Required reading: First look at UK vs. Florida: Storylines, key players, odds and more
The Wildcats-Gators game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.
The SEC Network's traveling pregame show, "SEC Nation," will highlight the matchup beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Marty Smith will guest-host the show that features Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow. They will break down the Week 5 SEC matchups.
Lexington also will host "Marty & McGee" from 9-10 a.m. ET.
Kentucky vs. Florida betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM, as of Thursday, Sept. 28
Spread: Kentucky -1
Over/Under: 44
Moneyline: Florida +105 | Kentucky -125
Kentucky schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Sept. 2
Ball State, W 44-14
Sept. 9
Eastern Kentucky, W 28-17
Sept. 16
Akron, W 35-3
Sept. 23
*Vanderbilt, W 45-28
Sept. 30
*Florida
Oct. 7
*at Georgia
Oct. 14
Oct. 28
Nov. 4
Nov. 11
Nov. 18
*at South Carolina
Nov. 25
at Louisville
Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
Florida schedule 2023
Date
Opponent/Result
Aug. 31
Utah, L 24-11
Sept. 9
McNeese State, W 49-7
Sept. 16
*Tennessee, W 29-16
Sept. 23
Charlotte, W 22-7
Sept. 30
*at Kentucky
Oct. 7
*Vanderbilt
Oct. 14
*at South Carolina
Oct. 28
*vs. Georgia
Nov. 4
Nov. 11
*at LSU
Nov. 18
*at Missouri
Nov. 25
Florida State
Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
