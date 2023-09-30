What channel is Kentucky vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Wildcats' SEC game

Can Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) extend its winning streak against No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0) today? A Wildcats win likely would give them a spot in the next US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Gators have dominated this matchup, winning 31 straight contests from 1987 to 2017. However, Kentucky has gotten the best of Florida in consecutive games and is primed to make it a three-peat for the first time since Bear Bryant accomplished the feat from 1948-1951.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Florida on today?

TV channel : ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Kentucky-Florida will be televised on ESPN. The broadcast team features Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analysis) and Katie George (sideline reporter). Authenticated subscribers can stream the game across all ESPN services (WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, or ESPN+).

Kentucky vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: Noon ET

Required reading: First look at UK vs. Florida: Storylines, key players, odds and more

The Wildcats-Gators game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.

The SEC Network's traveling pregame show, "SEC Nation," will highlight the matchup beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Marty Smith will guest-host the show that features Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow. They will break down the Week 5 SEC matchups.

Lexington also will host "Marty & McGee" from 9-10 a.m. ET.

Kentucky vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, as of Thursday, Sept. 28

Spread: Kentucky -1

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Florida +105 | Kentucky -125

Kentucky schedule 2023

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent/Result Aug. 31 Utah, L 24-11 Sept. 9 McNeese State, W 49-7 Sept. 16 *Tennessee, W 29-16 Sept. 23 Charlotte, W 22-7 Sept. 30 *at Kentucky Oct. 7 *Vanderbilt Oct. 14 *at South Carolina Oct. 28 *vs. Georgia Nov. 4 *Arkansas Nov. 11 *at LSU Nov. 18 *at Missouri Nov. 25 Florida State Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky-Florida channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info: SEC game