What channel is Kentucky vs. E. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Wildcats in Week 2

Kentucky is set to take on in-state FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky in a reunion of sorts in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.

EKU coach Walt Wells was a quality control coach at Kentucky in 2018 and 2019. There’s also quarterbacks coach Maxwell Smith, who threw passes for the Wildcats from 2011-13, and tight ends coach C.J. Conrad, who played tight end at Kentucky from 2015-18.

The Wildcats opened their season with a 44-14 win over Ball State. North Carolina State transfer quarterback Devin Leary completed 18 of 31 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his debut.

The Colonels are looking to rebound from a 66-13 loss to Cincinnati in which former Florida quarterback Emory Jones scored seven touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kentucky’s matchup with Eastern Kentucky, including channel, time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

MORE: Watch Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky live with ESPN+

What channel is Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky on today?

Saturday’s game won’t be broadcast on regular television and will require either a TV provider login with access to SEC Network+ or an ESPN+ subscription.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky are scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider consensus as of Wednesday, Sept. 6

Spread: Kentucky (-31.5)

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Ball State Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Akron Saturday, Sept. 23 @ Vanderbilt* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 7 @ No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 18 @ South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Eastern Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 @ Cincinnati Saturday, Sept. 9 @ Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Western Carolina Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 30 @ North Alabama Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Tarleton State Saturday, Oct. 21 @ Gardner-Webb Saturday, Oct. 28 @ Utah Tech Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Austin Peay Saturday, Nov. 11 @ Central Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Stephen F. Austin

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info