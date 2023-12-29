What channel is Kentucky vs Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule, Gator Bowl betting odds

Kentucky will vie for its 13th bowl win in school history Friday.

UK clashes with Clemson in the Gator Bowl, which will be held at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats (7-5) are appearing in their 23rd bowl game, owning a 12-10 all-time record.

The Tigers (8-4) failed to post a double-digit-win campaign for the first time since 2010, but they ended the regular season with four straight victories.

What channel is Kentucky football game on today?

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is seeking his eighth win of the season Friday.

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN app, Fubo (free trial), Sling (free trial)

Kentucky football vs. Clemson start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Start time: Noon

Kentucky football vs. Clemson betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 28

Spread: Clemson (-4.5)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Clemson -185 | Kentucky +150

Kentucky football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Score Result Sept. 2 Ball State 44-14 W Sept. 9 Eastern Kentucky 28-17 W Sept. 16 Akron 35-3 W Sept. 23 Vanderbilt 45-28 W Sept. 30 Florida 33-14 W Oct. 7 Georgia 51-13 L Oct. 14 Missouri 38-21 L Oct. 28 Tennessee 33-27 L Nov. 4 Mississippi State 24-3 W Nov. 11 Alabama 49-21 L Nov. 18 South Carolina 17-14 L Nov. 25 Louisville 38-31 W Dec. 29 (Gator Bowl) Clemson TBD TBD

Clemson football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Score Result Sept. 4 Duke 28-7 L Sept. 9 Charleston Southern 66-17 W Sept. 16 Florida Atlantic 48-14 W Sept. 23 Florida State 31-24 L (OT) Sept. 30 Syracuse 31-14 W Oct. 7 Wake Forest 17-12 W Oct. 21 Miami 28-20 L (2OT) Oct. 28 N.C. State 24-17 L Nov. 4 Notre Dame 31-23 W Nov. 11 Georgia Tech 42-21 W Nov. 18 North Carolina 31-20 W Nov. 25 South Carolina 16-7 W Dec. 29 (Gator Bowl) Kentucky TBD TBD

