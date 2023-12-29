What channel is Kentucky vs Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule, Gator Bowl betting odds
Kentucky will vie for its 13th bowl win in school history Friday.
UK clashes with Clemson in the Gator Bowl, which will be held at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Wildcats (7-5) are appearing in their 23rd bowl game, owning a 12-10 all-time record.
The Tigers (8-4) failed to post a double-digit-win campaign for the first time since 2010, but they ended the regular season with four straight victories.
What channel is Kentucky football game on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN app, Fubo (free trial), Sling (free trial)
Kentucky football vs. Clemson start time
Date: Friday, Dec. 29
Start time: Noon
Kentucky football vs. Clemson betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 28
Spread: Clemson (-4.5)
Over/under: 44.5
Moneyline: Clemson -185 | Kentucky +150
Kentucky football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Score
Result
Sept. 2
Ball State
44-14
W
Sept. 9
Eastern Kentucky
28-17
W
Sept. 16
35-3
W
Sept. 23
Vanderbilt
45-28
W
Sept. 30
Florida
33-14
W
Oct. 7
Georgia
51-13
L
Oct. 14
38-21
L
Oct. 28
33-27
L
Nov. 4
24-3
W
Nov. 11
49-21
L
Nov. 18
17-14
L
Nov. 25
38-31
W
Dec. 29 (Gator Bowl)
Clemson
TBD
TBD
Clemson football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Score
Result
Sept. 4
28-7
L
Sept. 9
66-17
W
Sept. 16
48-14
W
Sept. 23
Florida State
31-24
L (OT)
Sept. 30
Syracuse
31-14
W
Oct. 7
Wake Forest
17-12
W
Oct. 21
Miami
28-20
L (2OT)
Oct. 28
24-17
L
Nov. 4
Notre Dame
31-23
W
Nov. 11
42-21
W
Nov. 18
31-20
W
Nov. 25
South Carolina
16-7
W
Dec. 29 (Gator Bowl)
TBD
TBD
