What channel is Kentucky vs Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule, Gator Bowl betting odds

Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
Kentucky will vie for its 13th bowl win in school history Friday.

UK clashes with Clemson in the Gator Bowl, which will be held at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats (7-5) are appearing in their 23rd bowl game, owning a 12-10 all-time record.

The Tigers (8-4) failed to post a double-digit-win campaign for the first time since 2010, but they ended the regular season with four straight victories.

What channel is Kentucky football game on today?

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is seeking his eighth win of the season Friday.
TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN app, Fubo (free trial)Sling (free trial)

Kentucky football vs. Clemson start time

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 29

  • Start time: Noon

Kentucky football vs. Clemson betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 28

  • Spread: Clemson (-4.5)

  • Over/under: 44.5

  • Moneyline: Clemson -185 | Kentucky +150

Kentucky football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Score

Result

Sept. 2

Ball State

44-14

W

Sept. 9

Eastern Kentucky

28-17

W

Sept. 16

Akron

35-3

W

Sept. 23

Vanderbilt

45-28

W

Sept. 30

Florida

33-14

W

Oct. 7

Georgia

51-13

L

Oct. 14

Missouri

38-21

L

Oct. 28

Tennessee

33-27

L

Nov. 4

Mississippi State

24-3

W

Nov. 11

Alabama

49-21

L

Nov. 18

South Carolina

17-14

L

Nov. 25

Louisville

38-31

W

Dec. 29 (Gator Bowl)

Clemson

TBD

TBD

Clemson football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Score

Result

Sept. 4

Duke

28-7

L

Sept. 9

Charleston Southern

66-17

W

Sept. 16

Florida Atlantic

48-14

W

Sept. 23

Florida State

31-24

L (OT)

Sept. 30

Syracuse

31-14

W

Oct. 7

Wake Forest

17-12

W

Oct. 21

Miami

28-20

L (2OT)

Oct. 28

N.C. State

24-17

L

Nov. 4

Notre Dame

31-23

W

Nov. 11

Georgia Tech

42-21

W

Nov. 18

North Carolina

31-20

W

Nov. 25

South Carolina

16-7

W

Dec. 29 (Gator Bowl)

Kentucky

TBD

TBD

