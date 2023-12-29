What channel is Kentucky vs. Clemson today? Time, TV, streaming info for Gator Bowl

In what has become a rite of passage under coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky is going bowling.

After a 7-5 regular season punctuated with a rivalry win against what was then a top-10 Louisville team, the Wildcats are set to compete against Clemson in the Gator Bowl Friday in Jacksonville, Florida.

It marks the eighth straight year that Kentucky has made a bowl appearance under Stoops, the longest run of consecutive seasons with a bowl game in program history. The Wildcats are 4-3 in those previous bowl matchups during Stoops’ tenure.

The fact Stoops is coaching Kentucky is notable as, only one month earlier, reports had emerged that he would be the next coach at Texas A&M (before that deal ultimately fell through).

With a bowl victory, the Wildcats would finish with at least eight wins for the third time since 2018. In the 33 seasons before that, from 1985-2017, they reached that mark just twice. Kentucky’s hopes for that eighth win got a potentially significant boost when star running back Ray Davis announced he would play in the bowl game. Davis finished the regular season with 1,066 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 317 receiving yards and seven more scores.

In the bowl, the Wildcats will face off against a resurgent Clemson team that finished the season on a four-game win streak. That followed a disastrous (by the program’s modern standards) 4-4 start. Two of those victories for coach Dabo Swinney’s squad came against ranked opponents, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Despite some of their struggles this season, the Tigers remained stout defensively, giving up just 19.9 points per game, the 23rd-best mark of 133 FBS teams.

This will be the fourth bowl matchup since 1993 between the programs. Clemson won two of the previous three games, including the most recent meeting, a 21-13 victory in the Music City Bowl in 2009.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Kentucky vs. Clemson?

TV channel : ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Kentucky and Clemson’s bowl matchup will air on ESPN. Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Taylor Tannenbaum will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Kentucky vs. Clemson start time

Date : Friday, Dec. 29

Time: Noon ET

The Wildcats and Tigers will kick off at noon ET from EverBank Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kentucky vs. Clemson betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread : Clemson (-4.5)

Over/under : 46 points

Moneyline: Clemson -210 | Kentucky +170

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kentucky 35, Akron 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, No. 23 Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 1 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 25 Missouri 38, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 20 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 8 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 South Carolina 17, Kentucky 14* Saturday, Nov. 25 Kentucky 38, No. 10 Louisville 31 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 22 Clemson (Gator Bowl)

Clemson schedule 2023

Date Opponent Monday, Sept. 4 Duke 28, Clemson 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Clemson 48, FAU 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 3 Florida State 31, Clemson 24* Saturday, Sept. 30 Clemson 31, Syracuse 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Clemson 17, Wake Forest 12* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Miami 28, Clemson 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 NC State 24, Clemson 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, No. 15 Notre Dame 23 Saturday, Nov. 11 Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Clemson 31, No. 20 North Carolina 20* Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson 16, South Carolina 7 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl)

