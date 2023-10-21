What channel is Kentucky Blue-White game on today? Time and schedule for Cats' scrimmage

LEXINGTON — Outsiders on Saturday will get their first real look at Kentucky since July, when it rolled to a 4-0 record and a gold medal at the GLOBL JAM tournament in Toronto.

The best part about Saturday for UK and its fan base? It can't lose.

The Wildcats will hold their annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Saturday at Truist Arena — the home court of Northern Kentucky University's women's and men's basketball teams — in Highland Heights.

Despite this season's roster boasting nine newcomers, all eyes will be on one impossible-to-miss player: Zvonimir Ivišić, the 7-foot-2 center from Croatia. After two months of drama regarding his enrollment status, the university admitted him earlier this month. Ivišić stepped on campus Oct. 12 and heard his name called during player introductions at Big Blue Madness a day later. But he didn't take part in any on-court activities that night. At the end of the event, coach John Calipari ginned up excitement for Ivišić's Kentucky debut, grabbing a mic and telling those in attendance at Rupp Arena that the tallest player he's signed during his 14-year tenure with the Wildcats will play during the Blue-White game.

As Ivišić tries to work his way into form after being in Lexington barely a week, he's showcased his skills internationally, playing for SC Derby in the ABA League — the top league of teams from the former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia) — the past two seasons. During the 2022-23 regular season, he averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds, with his blocks-per-game (1.0) tally ranking fifth in the ABA. Ivišić saved his best for last: In a three-game playoff series against eventual league champion Partizan, he averaged 15.7 points on 63.3% shooting (19 of 30) and 8.3 rebounds a contest.

He'll get his first taste of college basketball in front of an adoring crowd Saturday night.

"Great kid. Smart," Calipari said Wednesday at SEC Basketball Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama. "All that we've done to this point ... some of the defensive stuff, he already has a good feel."

Here's everything you need to know about the Blue-White scrimmage, including the tipoff time, TV and streaming info and more:

Kentucky basketball Blue-White scrimmage start time

The Wildcats' annual intrasquad game is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Truist Arena in Highland Heights. It is the home arena for Northern Kentucky University's men's and women's basketball teams.

What channel is Kentucky basketball's Blue-White scrimmage on today?

The intrasquad game will not air on a traditional television channel.

Dick Gabriel (play-by-play) and Cameron Mills (analyst) will call the game via a livestream carried on SEC Network+.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network+ via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

How to listen to Kentucky basketball Blue-White scrimmage on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

