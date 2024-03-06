What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Vanderbilt on today? TV info, odds, livestream

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball will hit the hardwood at Rupp Arena for the final time this season Wednesday. Prior to the 9 p.m. tipoff against Vanderbilt, UK will honor three seniors: Tre Mitchell, Antonio Reeves and Kareem Watkins. A fourth senior, graduate student Brennan Canada, went through senior festivities last season and elected not to participate Wednesday.

Beginning their careers as walk-ons, Canada and Watkins have rarely seen the floor during their time with the Wildcats; Mitchell and Reeves, on the other hand, have become key cogs in the rotation after transferring into the program from West Virginia and Illinois State, respectively.

Despite their varying contributions this season — Reeves is the team's leading scorer, Mitchell the top rebounder while Canada and Watkins have both appeared in only five games, totaling three minutes each — their aim Wednesday is the same: notch another victory. Which No. 13 Kentucky (21-8, 11-5 SEC) will be heavily, heavily favored to do against a Vanderbilt (8-21, 3-13) team considered the worst in the conference by the NET rankings, KenPom and Bart Torvik. The same club the Wildcats clobbered by more than 30 points last month in Nashville, Tennessee. And a squad whose coach (Jerry Stackhouse) may be in his final days leading the program.

A Kentucky victory would be its fourth straight in league play — a feat it hasn't accomplished since last season, when it had six- and four-game win streaks versus conference foes.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home finale against Vanderbilt, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Vanderbilt start time

UK and Vanderbilt are slated to tip off at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt basketball betting odds

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 19.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 159.5 points.

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Vanderbilt on today?

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt will air nationally on SEC Network. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky basketball vs. Vanderbilt on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

